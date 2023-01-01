Impact Wrestling has announced combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings and a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Impact will tape TV episodes the next night, January 14, from the same venue. A live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson will also be held on January 14, at the Riverside Epicenter.

The drive from Center Stage to Riverside Epicenter is around 20 minutes. The 83 Weeks event begins at 1pm ET with VIP Time, then the actual live podcast taping starts at 2:30pm ET. Fans will have plenty of time to make it from the Riverside Epicenter to Center Stage for the Impact TV tapings that begin at 7:30pm ET.

The $45 combo ticket includes General Admission to the 83 Weeks taping and General Admission to the Impact TV tapings. The $95 combo ticket includes General Admission to both shows, plus a VIP Meet & Greet with Bischoff and Thompson before the 83 Weeks taping. The VIP package includes a signed event poster and a photo-op with both Bischoff and Thompson.

Tickets can be purchased at the link seen in the following announcement:

Tickets & more information One night after Hard To Kill takes over Atlanta, the fun continues with two must-see events on Saturday, January 14th. Take advantage of this special offer and secure your ticket package to both Hard To Kill Fallout and 83 Weeks LIVE with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson! More on Hard To Kill Fallout: Witness the fallout from Hard To Kill as the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Center Stage in Atlanta, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action! More on 83 Weeks LIVE with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson: Join Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson for a live edition of 83 Weeks in the heart of WCW country, Atlanta, Georgia! This special matinee show will feature a VIP Meet and Greet with Eric and Conrad before the show followed by an uncensored, unscripted, anything goes live version of 83 Weeks. You don’t want to miss this one!

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.