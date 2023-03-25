Impact Wrestling will celebrate its 21st anniversary at the 2023 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Impact has officially announced Slammiversary for Saturday, July 15 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. This is the same venue that hosted Sacrifice last night.

Slammiversary will air live on pay-per-view, FITE, Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 27 at 10am ET.

Below is the first promo for Slammiversary 2023:

IMPACT Wrestling presents #Slammiversary LIVE on Saturday July 15 from Windsor, ON, Canada! pic.twitter.com/9nv9VzxRx9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2023

