According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, this past Thursday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS drew an average of 104,000 viewers, which was slightly down from the previous weeks number. However, they did see a rise in the key demographics with a rating of 0.04, the same rating they scored two weeks ago for the go-home edition to Slammiversary.

The show featured appearances from Mickie James and top NJPW superstar Jay White, as well as a tag team Knockouts title rematch between Fire ‘N’ Flava and Decay.