According to Wrestlenomics, this past week’s taped episode of IMPACT on AXS drew an average of 118,000 viewers, an increase of 18% from the previous week’s number, which was their post-Bound For Glory show. They scored a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.03.

The program featured the IMACT debut of Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki, as well as Mickie James defending the Knockouts championship against Madison Rayne. The report mentions that this was the highest the viewership has been for IMPACT since September 2nd.

