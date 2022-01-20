Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open up with Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz.

The main event of tonight’s Impact episode will feature Charlie Haas vs. Josh Alexander.

Impact will also feature the following tonight:

* Jonathan Gresham defends the ROH World Title against Steve Maclin

* Heath and Rhino vs. Joe Doering and Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* W. Morrissey vs. VSK and Zickey Dice in a Handicap Match

* The Influence vs. The Decay

Before The Impact at 7:30pm ET will feature Lady Frost challenging Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace.

