Tonight’s Bound For Glory go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King in singles action.

Tonight’s show will close with the Bound For Glory contract signing for Masha Slamovich vs. Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

On a related note, Impact will dedicate tonight’s episode to the legendary Antonio Inoki, who passed away on October 1 at the age of 79.

Below is the rest of the Impact line-up for tonight:

* Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley

* Gisele Shaw vs. Mia Yim

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Juice Robinson vs. Alex Zayne.

