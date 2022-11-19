IMPACT Over Drive Results 11/18/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

First Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose In A Tables Match

Moose delivers a low blow after the bell rings. Moose Spears Bully. Moose rolls multiple tables into the ring. Bully Spears Moose. Bully transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moose punches Bully in the back. Moose sends Bully face first into the steel ring post. Moose talks smack to the audience. Moose goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bully blocks it. Moose with a forearm smash. Bully with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor. Bully rolls Moose back into the ring. Bully bodyslams Moose. Bully with a Falling HeadButt. Bully plays to the crowd. Bully sets up a table in the corner. Moose with multiple chair shots. Bully blocks The Uranage Slam.

Bully with a Release German Suplex. Bully with vicious chair across the back of Moose. Bully goes for The Uranage Slam, but Moose blocks it. Moose nails Bully with The Pump Kick. Bully decks Moose with a back elbow smash. Bully with a straight right hand. Moose answers with a Standing Dropkick. Moose goes for The Top Rope Hurricanrana, but Bully counters with an Avalanche PowerBomb. Bully and Moose are trading back and forth shots. Moose with forearm shivers. Moose denies The Bully Bomb. Moose with a back elbow smash. Moose goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Bully counters with The 3D. Moose side steps Bully through the table in the corner. Bully reverses out of the irish whip from Moose. Bully Spears Moose through a table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bully Ray

Second Match: The Death Dolls (c) w/Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Taya Valkyrie and Tasha Steelz will start things off. Valkyrie pats Steelz on her forehead. Steelz pie faces Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valkyrie sends Steelz to the corner. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie tags in Havok. Havok levels Steelz with The Body Avalanche. Valkyrie with a corner clothesline. Havok with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Valkyrie launches Steelz across the ring. Steelz tags in Evans. Double Chokehold. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Evans. Havok ducks a clothesline from Evans. Havok with a Roundhouse Kick. Havok bodyslams Steelz. Havok with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Havok tags in Valkyrie. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Hip Smash for a two count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Evans HeadButts Valkyrie. Evans drops Valkyrie with The Big Boot. Evans is raining down haymakers. Evans slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Steelz.

Steelz repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Steelz whips Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Steelz with a running elbow smash. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Steelz with a basement dropkick for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Steelz pulls Valkyrie down to the mat. Steelz with a Leg Drop. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Steelz with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Chop Exchange. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Evans punches Valkyrie in the chest. Evans is choking Valkyrie in the corner. Steelz attacks Valkyrie behind the referee’s back. Valkyrie is displaying her fighting spirit. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Evans. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie clotheslines Evans.

Steelz delivers a cheap shot to Havok. Steelz and Evans gangs up on Valkyrie. The referee reminds Steelz that she’s not the legal competitor in the ring. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyrie kicks Evans in the face. Steelz and Havok are tagged in. Havok dodges The Pump Kick. Havok unloads a flurry of right jabs. Havok drops Steelz with The Bionic Elbow. Havok bodyslams Steelz. Havok HeadButts Evans. Havok with a Running Double Crossbody Splash for a two count. Havok drives her knee into the midsection of Steelz. Havok kicks the left hamstring of Steelz. Havok with another Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Valkyrie knocks Evans off the apron. Steelz decks Havok with a JawBreaker. Steelz with The Rolling Elbow. Steelz taunts Havok. Havok denies The SpringBoard Cutter. Valkyrie with a Running Boot. Havok connects with The Sick Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dolls via Pinfall

Third Match: Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde In A Career Threatening Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mickie with a deep arm-drag. Wilde applies a hammerlock. Mickie with a waist lock go-behind. Mickie with a side headlock takeover. Wilde answers with the headscissors neck lock. Mickie pops back to a vertical base. Mickie grabs a side headlock. Wilde whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie drops Wilde with a shoulder tackle. Mickie cartwheels over Wilde. Arm-Drag Exchange. Wilde with a side headlock takeover of her own. Mickie wraps her legs around Wilde’s neck. Wilde applies another side headlock. Mickie sends Wilde into the ropes. Wilde with a shoulder tackle. Wilde poses for the crowd. Wilde cartwheels over Mickie. Misfired Hip Tosses. Mickie with a Monkey Flip. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wilde with a single leg takedown. Wilde sends Mickie to the corner. Mickie decks Wilde with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Mickie. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover.

Forearm Exchange. Wilde applies a waist lock. Mickie dumps Wilde out of the ring. Mickie invites Wilde back into the ring. Wilde pulls Mickie out of the ring. Wilde repeatedly drives Mickie back first into the ring apron. Wilde rolls Mickie back into the ring. Wilde hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wilde with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Wilde stands on the back of Mickie’s knees. Wilde applies The Romero Special. Wilde escaped the brief pinning predicament she was in. Mickie with forearm shivers. Mickie sends Wilde to the corner. Wilde side steps Mickie into the turnbuckles. Wilde with a BackBreaker for a two count. Wilde with an elbow drop. Wilde applies a rear chin lock. Wilde punches Mickie in the back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Wilde continues to punch Mickie int he back. Wilde whips Mickie across the ring.

Mickie with a Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Wilde. Mickie with a NeckBreaker. Mickie kicks Wilde in the gut. Wilde denies The Mick ‘DT. Rollup Exchange. Wilde with a Running Knee Strike. Mickie responds with The Flapjack. Wilde has Mickie perched on the top turnbuckle. Wilde with two forearms. Wilde kicks Mickie in the face. Mickie sends Wilde chest first into the canvas. Wilde avoids The Flying Seated Senton. Wilde with a Running Single Leg Dropkick. Wilde hits The Wilde Ride for a two count. Wilde applies The Camel Clutch. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Wilde. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Knee Strike. Wilde blocks The Mick Kick. Wilde applies a waist lock. Mickie decks Wilde with a back elbow smash. Mickie connects with The Mick ‘DT to pickup the victory. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo comes down to the ring. Purrazzo calls Mickie a selfish bitch. She calls this Last Rodeo a complete ego trip. Purrazzo is looking forward to ending Mickie’s career.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

Fourth Match: HEATH & Rhino (c) vs. The Major Players For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Rhino and Brian Myers will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhino outpowers Myers. Wrist Lock Exchange. Myers with a gut punch. Myers with a forearm smash. Myers kicks Rhino in the gut. Myers slaps Rhino in the back of the head. Rhino drops Myers with a shoulder tackle. Rhino slams Myers head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Rhino tags in Heath. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Myers tags in Cardona. Heath with a Hip Toss. Heath with a flying forearm smash. Heath applies a wrist lock. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona tags in Myers. Myers with a liver punch. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers sends Heath to the corner. Heath dives over Myers. Heath gets Myers tied up in the tree of woe. Heath ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Heath with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Heath whips Cardona into Myers. Heath and Rhino drives Cardona crotch first into Myers face.

Heath with two haymakers. Myers answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers tags in Cardona. Cardona with a running clothesline on the floor. Cardona rolls Heath back into the ring. Cardona slams Heath’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona tags in Myers. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Myers with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Heath’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Myers drives Heath face first into the left boot of Cardona. Myers tags in Cardona. Cardona with a Knee Drop. Cardona is choking Heath with his knee. Cardona catapults Heath throat first into the bottom rope. Cardona tags in Myers. Myers with a Knee Drop for a two count. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Myers answers with a drop toe hold for a two count. Myers drives Heath back first into the turnbuckles. Myers tags in Cardona.

Cardona with a straight right hand. Cardona with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Cardona applies a front face lock. Cardona with another NeckBreaker for a two count. Heath sends Cardona face first into the left boot of Myers. Cardona tags in Myers. Myers stops Heath in his tracks. Myers stomps on Heath’s chest. Heath rolls Myers over for a one count. Myers scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Myers stomps on the midsection of Heath. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Myers sends Heath to the corner. Heath kicks Myers in the face. Heath dumps Cardona out of the ring. Heath with The Flapjack. Cardona wisely pulls Rhino off the ring apron. Myers with an elbow drop. The Motor City Machine Guns makes their way down to the ringside area.

Myers tags in Cardona. Cardona kicks Heath in the gut. Cardona is raining down haymakers. Cardona poses for the crowd. Heath decks Cardona with a JawBreaker. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona knocks Rhino off the apron. Cardona prepares for The Reboot. Heath sends Cardona crashing to the outside. Rhino and Myers are tagged in. Rhino clotheslines Myers. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with a Mini GORE. Rhino with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Rhino punches Cardona. Rhino slams Cardona’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with a back elbow smash. Myers drops Rhino with a Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Cardona kicks Heath off the apron. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Rhino. The Major Players hits The Double Implant DDT for a two count. Heath tosses Cardona out of the ring. Chris Sabin snatches the chair away from Myers. Rhino connects with The GORE to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, HEATH & Rhino via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve In The Finals Of The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus backs Miguel into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Miguel drop steps into a side headlock. Taurus goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel sends Taurus into the ropes. Taurus with a running shoulder tackle. Miguel pops back on his feet. Miguel applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Miguel slaps Taurus in the chest. Taurus blocks The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Miguel with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Taurus answers with a Running Hurricanrana. Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Taurus slips over Miguel’s back. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus with a knee lift. Taurus follows that with a Discus Back Elbow. Taurus sends Miguel to the ring apron. Miguel kicks Taurus in the chest. Miguel slams the left shoulder of Taurus on the top rope. Miguel dropkicks the left shoulder of Taurus.

Taurus kicks Miguel in the face. Taurus with Two SlingBlades. Taurus with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Taurus is displaying his frustration. Taurus uppercuts Miguel. Forearm Exchange. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Taurus with a knife edge chop. Miguel reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Taurus with The Tornillo. Taurus Powerslams Miguel for a two count. Taurus goes into the lateral press for a two count. Taurus with The Swinging Reverse Cloverleaf. Miguel grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taurus with another cover for a two count. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Taurus answers with The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count. Taurus with a palm strike. Taurus with a blistering chop. Taurus sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel decks Taurus with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Taurus in the face. Miguel dives over Taurus. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Miguel with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Miguel with two running forearm smashes. Miguel follows that with Two Running Meteora’s for a two count.

Second Forearm Exchange. Taurus with a double handed chop. Taurus with a Running Body Block. Miguel answers with a Running Uppercut. Miguel SuperKicks Taurus. Taurus HeadButts Miguel. Taurus hammers down on Miguel’s ribs. Taurus goes for a PowerBomb, but Miguel counters with a CodeRed for a two count. Miguel with a Handspring Enzuigiri for a two count. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel launches Taurus over the top rope. Taurus slams Miguel’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus with The Avalanche Gorilla Press Slam for a two count. Miguel avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Miguel turns a Plancha into a Hurricanrana on the floor. Miguel rolls Taurus back into the ring. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Taurus denies The Lightning Spiral. Miguel with The Reverse Hurricanrana to the floor. Taurus blocks The Rebound Hurricanrana. Taurus PowerBombs Miguel into the steel ring post. Miguel blinds Taurus with green spray paint. Miguel plants Taurus with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich In A Last Knockout Standing Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Grace with forearm shivers. Grace whips Slamovich across the ring. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Grace. Slamovich kicks Grace in the face. Slamovich grabs a steel chair. Grace kicks Slamovich in the gut. Grace kicks out the legs of Slamovich. Grace repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Slamovich. Grace slams the left knee of Slamovich on the floor. Grace with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Grace is picking Slamovich apart. Grace goes for a PowerBomb, but Slamovich counters with a Back Body Drop on the ramp way. Slamovich kicks Grace in the ribs. Slamovich applies The Stretch Muffler. Slamovich stomps on Grace’s back. Slamovich repeatedly drives Grace back first into the ring apron. Slamovich with clubbing mid-kicks. Slamovich inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. Slamovich gets up at 8. Grace rolls Slamovich back into the ring. Grace with clubbing blows to Slamovich’s back. Slamovich with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Slamovich stomps on Grace’s back. Slamovich with a Senton Splash. Slamovich attacks the lower back of Grace. Grace repeatedly kicks Slamovich in the face. Grace with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the ropes.

Grace kicks Slamovich in the ribs. Grace with a Knee Crusher. Grace rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Grace with two forearm smashes. Grace drops Slamovich with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Forearm Exchange. Slamovich with a Roundhouse Kick. Grace blocks The Air Raid Crash. Grace kicks the back of Slamovich’s left knee. Slamovich goes for a Sunset Flip, but Grace counters with a PowerBomb through two chairs. Slamovich gets up at 9. Grace wedges a chair in between the turnbuckles. Slamovich hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Grace applies a waist lock. Slamovich with three sharp elbow strikes. Slamovich holds onto the ropes. Grace with a forearm shot across the back of Slamovich. Short-Arm Reversal by Slamovich. Slamovich hits The Air Raid Crash on the chair. Grace gets up at 8. Slamovich with a Spinning Back Kick. Slamovich with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Grace kicks the left knee of Slamovich. Grace tees off on Slamovich. Grace with a back fist. Grace delivers The Vertebreaker on the trash can.

Slamovich gets up at 9. Grace continues to target the left knee of Slamovich. Grace puts Slamovich on the top turnbuckle. Slamovich denies The Muscle Buster. Grace with a palm strike. Slamovich with repeated headbutts. Slamovich drills Grace with The Canadian Destroyer. Slamovich with a forearm smash. Slamovich with a Mid-Kick. Grace kicks out the legs of Slamovich. Grace repeatedly stomps on Slamovich’s chest. Grace hyperextends the left knee of Slamovich. Grace applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Jab/Palm Strike Exchange. Slamovich reverses the pressure on the apron. Slamovich denies The Grace Driver. Slamovich repeatedly drives Grace back first into the apron. Slamovich connects with The Hitodenashi Driver on the ramp way. Grace gets up at 9. Slamovich wraps a toilet seat around Grace’s neck. Slamovich drags Grace around the ringside area. Grace blocks The Grace Driver. Slamovich sends Grace face first into the steel ring post. Grace blocks The PileDriver. Grace clips the left knee of Slamovich. Grace puts Slamovich on her shoulders. Grace walks Slamovich up the ring stairs. Grace plants Slamovich with The Muscle Buster through the door bridge to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace

Seventh Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian For The IMPACT World Championship

