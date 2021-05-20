IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new partnership with UTV, which will allow the promotion to broadcast their weekly episodic series in Iraq, as well as their IMPACT in 60 series. Full details of the alliance can be found below.

TORONTO (May 20, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today an agreement with UTV in Iraq—launching the promotion’s popular IMPACT! flagship series and the in-depth retrospective IMPACT In 60 on the platform. The partnership further extends IMPACT’s global reach, delivering IMPACT content to 15 territories throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco.

The agreement grants UTV FreeTV, Live Streaming and Catchup Rights to IMPACT! and IMPACT In 60, as well as Free-to-Air Satellite Transmission on Arabsat and Nilesat throughout the MENA region, and exclusive rights within the territory’s Iraqi-based channels.

UTV viewers will now be able to enjoy hard hitting IMPACT Wrestling action every week on IMPACT!, which boasts an impressive roster of athletes including Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo, The Good Brothers and former NFL player Moose, as well as Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Ace Austin, Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood and Rosemary, among others. UTV viewers can also relive some of the most important moments from IMPACT Wrestling’s rich history in the exciting retrospective series IMPACT In 60, highlighting the biggest stars, greatest matches, and epic rivalries that have come to define IMPACT Wrestling’s storied legacy.

“During these difficult times, more and more people are seeking new ways to keep entertained. UTV Iraq is pleased to announce its close collaboration with Anthem Sports & Entertainment in becoming the exclusive broadcaster of IMPACT Wrestling in Iraq. IMPACT Wrestling brings a new form of entertainment to our screen with its flagship shows. We believe the show will deliver the entertainment our audience wants through its storylines and larger-than-life wrestling personalities,” said UTV’s management.

“IMPACT Wrestling has put a major emphasis on expanding its global footprint, bringing the exclusive content they’re known for to even more wrestling enthusiasts around the world,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Media Group which includes IMPACT Wrestling. “This agreement with UTV is a reflection of that strong commitment, and we are excited for the incredible opportunity to add the IMPACT and IMPACT In 60 series to the UTV lineup—making them easily accessible to millions of viewers in Iraq and throughout the MENA region.”

IMPACT Wrestling will be dubbed into local Iraqi dialect and is scheduled to be on air in the next few weeks. Viewers will also be able to watch Impact Wrestling via our web streaming services on www.utviraq.net.

IMPACT programming is televised globally in 120 countries including AXS TV in the US. IMPACT boasts a huge following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms.