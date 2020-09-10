Impact Wrestling has announced the passing of longtime employee Barry Scott, who was the voice of the brand for several years.

Scott’s Wikipedia page notes that he passed away this month and was 65. He also did voiceover work for the NBA. Scott hosted “The Lost 45s” radio show since 1981, and appeared as a music expert on various mainstream TV programs.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed,” Impact tweeted today.

Impact paid tribute to Scott by posting several features he lent his voice to, including the intro to the first-ever TNA Impact episode on Spike TV from October 1, 2005, and the intro to the 2005 Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

It was noted that Scott last appeared on Impact TV earlier this year to give the personal introduction for TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.

You can see the full Twitter tribute from Impact below, along with footage from the May segment with Moose:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/rPxGsK8gqk — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

The intro to Bound For Glory 2005. pic.twitter.com/cQEf1iNAeG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

The intro to Slammiversary 2012. pic.twitter.com/mVLgQ5xi2v — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

.@TheMooseNation's personal introduction, Barry's final appearance on IMPACT earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/Aoj6eYnuj7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.