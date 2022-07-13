Impact Wrestling has apparently pulled a big match from this weekend’s Derby City Rumble TV tapings, which will air in the future as Impact on AXS TV episodes.

It was previously announced that Friday’s tapings would feature Chris Sabin vs. Alex Shelley in a battle of The Motor City Machine Guns. However, that match is no longer listed on the official preview for the tapings.

While Sabin vs. Shelley was apparently pulled, PCO vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows has been added to the tapings.

Furthermore, The Motor City Machine Guns are still scheduled to face Violent By Design at Saturday’s tapings.

FRIDAY, JULY 15:

* Kushida debuts vs. Rich Swann

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

* Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo

SATURDAY, JULY 16:

* Kushida vs. TBA

* X Division Champion Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design’s Deaner and Joe Doering

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows vs. PCO

