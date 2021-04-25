IMPACT Rebellion 2021 Results

April 25, 2021

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ace Austin (c) w/Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Alexander applies a waist lock. Austin with a RoundHouse Kick. Austin kicks Perkins in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins goes for a headscissors takeover, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin with a basement dropkick. Alexander unloads two knife edge chops. Austin applies a side headlock. Alexander drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins grabs The Octopus Stretch. Alexander back drops Austin over the top rope. Perkins decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins leapfrogs over Alexander. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Perkins with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Austin attacks Perkins from behind. Austin handstands on the ring apron. Austin nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Perkins dropkicks Austin. Perkins pops back on his feet. Perkins rams his boot across Austin’s face. Alexander with a running knee lift. Austin dropkicks Alexander over the top rope. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop.

Austin rolls Perkins back into the ring. Austin blocks a boot from Perkins. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. The referee admonishes Austin. Austin denies The Detonation Kick. Austin with a back elbow smash to Alexander. Austin sends Perkins shoulder first into the steel ring post. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Austin. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Alexander with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Alexander stomps on Austin’s back. Alexander punches Austin in the back. Alexander rocks Perkins with a forearm smash. Austin unloads a flurry of kicks. Perkins with a forearm smash. PK/Hurricanrana Combination. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Perkins drops Austin with The Helluva Kick. Austin has Perkins perched on the top turnbuckle. Alexander with an Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep/SuperPlex Combination.

Forearm Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Perkins. Austin SuperKicks Alexander. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Perkins launches Alexander over the top rope. Austin with The Rolling Capo Kick. Perkins has Austin tied up in the tree of woe. Perkins with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins responds with The Knee Bar. Alexander grabs another Ankle Lock on Austin. Alexander kicks Perkins out of the ring. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Austin connects with The Double Fold for a two count. Perkins dives over Austin. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins with a RoundHouse Kick. Perkins follows that with a Double Face Wash.

Fulton trips Perkins from the outside. Austin stomps on Perkins fingers. Austin goes for The Fold, but Alexander counters with The Rolling Senton on top of Perkins. Alexander hits The Divine Intervention for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Alexander puts Austin on his shoulders. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin goes for The Slingshot FrankenSteiner, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash. Fulton breaks up the pinning opportunity. Perkins dropkicks Fulton into the steel barricade. Alexander sends Perkins crashing into Fulton. Austin rolls Alexander over for a two count. Alexander plants Austin with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

– William Morrisey fka Big Cass has joined Violent By Design.

Second Match: Violent By Design w/Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm, and Chris Sabin In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Joe Doering and Eddie Edwards will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards applies a waist lock. Doering backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Rhino tags himself in. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino with a shoulder block. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin with a flying double axe handle strike. Sabin kicks the left shoulder of Rhino. Team Edwards works on the left wrist of Rhino. Rhino tags in Deaner. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards tags in Mack. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Mack punches Deaner in the back. Mack tags in Storm. Storm with a forearm smash. Storm applies a wrist lock. Deaner drives his knee into the midsection of Storm. Deaner with two haymakers. Deaner whips Storm across the ring. Storm with a Counter Hip Toss. Deaner tags in Morrisey.

Storm tees off on Morrisey. Morrisey reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm kicks Morrisey in the face. Morrisey uppercuts Storm. Morrisey with a Running Boot. Morrisey clears the ring. The referee is trying to calm down Edwards. Morrisey punches Storm in the back. Morrisey backs Storm into the turnbuckles. Morrisey with a straight right hand. Morrisey tags in Deaner. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Deaner is choking Storm with his boot. Deaner tags in Doering. Storm with a straight right hand. Storm with The CodeBreaker. Doering drops Storm with The Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Doering tags in Rhino. Rhino HeadButts Storm. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline. Rhino applies the cravate. Rhino punches Storm in the back. Rhino whips Storm into the turnbuckles. Storm decks Rhino with a back elbow smash. Storm with a Running NeckBreaker. Mack and Deaner are tagged in. Mack clears the ring. Mack clotheslines Deaner. Mack with a spinning elbow strike. Mack bodyslams Deaner. Mack with a Leg Drop. Mack with The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count.

Double Irish Whip. Deaner dumps Sabin chest first on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a Running Knee Strike. Sabin with a back door escape. Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Morrisey catches Sabin in mid-air. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Storm with an Apron Enzuigiri to Rhino. Mack with a running forearm smash. Double Sliding Dropkick. Mack hits The Reverse Senton. Tiger Bomb/PK Combination. Mack with The Standing MoonSault. Storm follows that with The Flying Elbow Drop. Morrisey breaks up the pinning attempt. Morrisey with a series of haymakers. Morrisey tags himself in. Mack with a back elbow smash. Mack sends Morrisey tumbling to the floor. Morrisey takes out the legs of Sabin. Storm with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the apron. Doering clotheslines Edwards. Morrisey denies The Suicide Dive. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Sabin wipes out everybody with The SuperPlex to the outside. Doering rolls Mack back into the ring. Mack ducks a clothesline from Doering. Mack connects with The Stunner. Morrisey negates The Stunner. Morrisey delivers The Big Boot. Morrisey plants Mack with The East River Crossing to pickup the victory. After the match, Morrisey starts raining down vicious forearms.

Winner: Violent By Design via Pinfall

Third Match: Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers

Myers gives Cardona in the middle finger. Cardona tees off on Myers. Myers avoids The Reboot. Myers trips Cardona from the outside. Myers slams Cardona’s head on the ring apron. Myers goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cardona counters with a NeckBreaker. Cardona slams Myers head on the apron. Cardona launches Myers over the steel barricade. Cardona slams Myers head on the barricade. Myers with a desperation haymakers. Myers uses the barricade as a weapon. Myers rolls Cardona back into the ring. Myers with a knee drop. Myers is raining down haymakers. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Cardona decks Myers with a JawBreaker. Myers sweeps out the legs of Cardona. Myers with two elbow drops for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Cardona’s back. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Cardona rakes the eyes of Myers. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a knee lift. Cardona with two clotheslines.

Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona goes for The Reboot, but Myers ducks out of the way. Cardona delivers The Reboot through the ropes. Cardona hits The Radio Silence on the ramp way. Cardona rolls Myers back into the ring. Myers knocks Cardona off the apron. Myers Spears Cardona on the floor. Myers rolls Cardona back into the ring. Myers lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Cardona kicks Myers in the gut. Myers with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Cardona side steps Myers into the turnbuckles. Cardona connects with The Hot Mess for a two count. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cardona answers with a leaping double knee strike. Myers denies The Radio Silence. Cardona starts favoring his left knee. The referees checks on Cardona. Myers helps Cardona get back on his feet. Myers plants Cardona with Two Roster Cuts to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering w/Jazz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Tasha Steelz and Rachael Ellering will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Steelz applies a side headlock. Ellering with a wrist lock suplex for a one count. Ellering avoids a low dropkick from Steelz. Steelz tags in Hogan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ellering applies a wrist lock. Hogan grabs a side headlock. Ellering outmuscles Hogan. Ellering drives Hogan back first into the turnbuckles. Ellering tags in Grace. Running Boot/Side Walk Toss Combination for a two count. Grace whips Hogan into the turnbuckles. Grace continues to whip Hogan into the turnbuckles. Hogan denies The Grace Driver. Steelz runs interference. Hogan kicks Grace in the face. Hogan with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Hogan tags in Steelz. Double SuperKick. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Steelz slams Grace head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a chop/forearm combination. Steelz talks smack to Ellering. Steelz delivers her combination offense. Steelz tags in Hogan.

Hogan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Hogan hooks both legs for a two count. Hogan stomps on Grace’s back. Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz kicks Grace in the gut. Steelz with clubbing blows to Grace’s back. Steelz is choking Grace with her boot. Fire and Flava repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Steelz targets the lower back of Grace. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan inadvertently drops Steelz with The Pump Kick. Grace creates distance with The SpineBuster. Grace tags in Ellering. Ellering with two jumping back elbow strikes. SlingBlade/DDT Combination. Ellering with a flying forearm smash. Ellering rocks Steelz with a forearm smash. Ellering hits The STO. Ellering with The SpringBoard Spinning Leg Drop for a two count.

Ellering tags in Grace. Grace and Ellering are double teaming Hogan. Assisted Splash for a two count. Stereo Irish Whip. Stereo Running Elbow Smashes. Stereo Apron Enzuigiri’s. Stereo Missile Dropkicks for a two count. Hogan with a forearm smash. Grace responds with a Double Vertical Suplex. Steelz with a shoulder block. Steelz slips over Grace’s back. Steelz nails Ellering with The Cutter on the ring apron. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan leapfrogs over Grace. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Hogan with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Hogan with forearm shivers. Grace clotheslines Hogan. Grace tags in Ellering. Steelz pulls Grace out of the ring. Hogan denies The O’Connor Roll. Hogan SuperKicks Ellering. Ellering denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Ellering rocks Hogan with a forearm smash. Ellering connects with The SitOut Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel In A Last Man Standing Match

Miguel starts things off with Two Dropkicks. Callihan bodyslams Miguel out of the ring. Callihan bodyslams Miguel on the floor. Callihan avoids the steel ring post. Miguel decks Callihan with a back elbow smash. Miguel drops Callihan with The Slice Bread #2 on the floor. Callihan dodges The Reverse 619. Miguel with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Miguel goes for The Suicide Dive, but Callihan ducks out of the way. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Callihan launches Miguel over the barricade. Callihan is trying to hit Miguel with a production case. Callihan PowerBombs Miguel on the production case. Callihan whips Miguel with a steel chain. Callihan talks smack to Miguel. Miguel fish hooks Callihan. Callihan is trying to shove a wrench into Miguel’s mouth. Callihan launches multiple chairs into the ring. Callihan throws a trash can lid at Miguel.

Callihan rolls Miguel back into the ring. Callihan sends Miguel face first into a pile of chairs. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker on the chairs. Miguel wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Callihan begs for mercy. Miguel with a forearm smash. Callihan bodyslams Miguel on the legs of the table. Callihan whips Miguel into the wedged chair. Callihan has Miguel perched on the top turnbuckle. Callihan hits The PileDriver on the table. Miguel avoids the referee’s ten count. Callihan repositions the steel ring steps. Miguel with a thumb to the eye. Callihan applies The Groin Claw. Callihan connects with The Spike PileDriver on the ring stairs. Callihan wisely puts Miguel under the ring steps. Miguels crawls out from under the ring. Miguel plants Callihan with The Flying Cutter through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel

Sixth Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

David Finlay and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs Anderson into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Finlay bodyslams Anderson. Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Anderson for a two count. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay with another flying double axe handle strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a spinning elbow strike for a two count. Finlay applies a nerve hold. Anderson backs Finlay into the turnbuckles. Gallows tags himself in. Gallows with two haymakers. Gallows whips Finlay into the turnbuckles. Finlay applies a wrist lock. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Gallows. FinJuice denies The Double Chokeslam. Double Bulldog for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Gallows grabs a side wrist lock. Gallows drives his knee in the midsection of Finlay. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Anderson slams Finlay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson uppercuts Finlay. Anderson with two haymakers. Finlay kicks Anderson in the face. Finlay is displaying his fighting spirit. Anderson dumps Finlay out of the ring. Gallows nails Finlay with The Pump Kick. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows rolls Finlay back into the ring. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows with a Running Boot. Gallows HeadButts Finlay. Gallows with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows rakes the eyes of Finlay. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows goes back to the rear chin lock. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Gallows answers with a knee lift. Gallows launches Finlay to the corner. Finlay repeatedly kicks Gallows in the face. Finlay creates distance with The Flying European Uppercut. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Finlay tags in Robinson.

Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Robinson knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Robinson scores two elbow knockdowns. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson with The Slingshot Pescado. Robinson gives D-Lo Brown a high five. Juice Jabs. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson drops Anderson with The Leg Lariat. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Robinson tags in Finlay. FinJuice knocks Gallows off the apron. Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Finlay levels Anderson with a Body Avalanche. Pendulum BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. FinJuice clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Gallows denies The Doomsday Device. Anderson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Gallows lands The Stinger Splash. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Anderson is displaying his frustration. Anderson tags in Gallows. Finlay negates The Magic Killer. Robinson connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee & Susan Yung vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dashwood with a leg sweep. Purrazzo scores a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dashwood puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Dashwood with a Draping NeckBreaker. Dashwood with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Dashwood blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Dashwood kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Purrazzo applies The Gory Stretch. Purrazzo dumps Dashwood face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Dashwood’s chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies a straight jacket hold. Dashwood sends Purrazzo to the corner. Dashwood with forearm shivers. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Dashwood. Running Forearm Exchange.

Purrazzo thrust kicks the midsection of Dashwood. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Dashwood with a series of clotheslines. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Dashwood applies The Tarantula. Dashwood with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood kicks Purrazzo in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo clips the back of Dashwoods head. Purrazzo with Two German Suplex’s. Dashwood with rapid fire back elbow smashes. Dashwood hits The Butterfly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Dashwood delivers Two Tastes Of Tenille for a two count.

Dashwood with The Curb Stomp. Dashwood applies The Muta Lock. The referee gets distracted by Lee and Yung. Konley pulls Lee off the apron. Dashwood slaps Yung in the face. Lee runs Konley face first into the steel ring post. Purrazzo with an inside cradle for a two count. Purrazzo nails Dashwood with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Dashwood ducks out of the way. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick for a two count. Lee and Yung pulls Dashwood out of the way. Purrazzo with The Rolling Exploder Suplex. Purrazzo denies The Butterfly Suplex. Dashwood negates The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Forearm Exchange. Purrazzo with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood kicks Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo with a Running Boot. Purrazzo plants Dashwood with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory. After the match, Purrazzo, Lee and Yung gangs up on Dashwood. Taylor Wilde storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Eight Match: Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann (c) In A Winner Takes All Match For The AEW & The Unified IMPACT World Championships

