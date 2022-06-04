Impact Wrestling has released footage of Rich Swann’s recent Digital Media Title win.

As noted, Swann captured the strap from Matt Cardona at the May 28 Vegas Vacation event hosted by The Wrestling Revolver in Las Vegas. However, Cardona attacked Swann after the match, then left the arena with the title. You can click here for our original report on the title change, with post-match comments from each competitor, and a look at Swann’s cut above his eye.

In an update, Impact has released full video of the match and post-match attack below. The video shows Cardona hitting Swann with a low blow and then a belt shot during his post-match celebration.

This is Swann’s first run with the Impact Digital Media Title. Cardona won it back on the February 3 Impact episode by defeating the inaugural champion, Jordynne Grace. Cardona held the strap for 127 recognized days.

Cardona will be having surgery to repair a torn biceps this Tuesday. He also currently holds the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title, the AIW Absolute Title, the AIW Intense Title, and the All-Star Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

Swann defeated Matthew Rehwoldt on this week’s taped Impact, but obviously did not have the title belt with him as the match was taped before the title change in Las Vegas. There’s no word yet on what Impact will do next with the Swann vs. Cardona program.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is footage of the title change:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.