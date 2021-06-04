Last night’s episode of IMPACT on AXS featured a 60-minute Iron Man matchup between Josh Alexander and TJP for the X-Division championship, a bout that had received a ton of backstage praise prior to it being released. Now IMPACT has decided to release the full unedited version on their company Youtube channel, which will include action that was missed during the commercial break.

Alexander, who had been hyping the contest all week on his social media accounts, promotes the Youtube addition by writing, “If you thought the TV version was good. Wait till you see all the stuff you missed. 2pm eastern.”

Check out the tweet, as well as the link to the matchup, below.