Impact Wrestling reportedly will not grant Lady Frost her release.

As noted before, Frost announced on June 23 that she requested her release from the company. She thanked the fans, staff and locker room, and specifically named Producer Gail Kim and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for giving her a great experience.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Impact has not granted the release, and it looks like they won’t.

Frost has not been booked since April and due to the terms of her deal, she is not being paid.

Frost is currently signed to an exclusive paid-per-appearance deal with Impact, instead of a full-time salaried contract. She only gets paid when she’s booked. This is the same kind of deal Acey Romero and Larry D were signed to last year when they asked for their Impact releases.

Frost announced back in April that she needed to undergo a minor operation in May. She reportedly informed Impact officials of the surgery and that she’d be out of action. Despite this, Frost was booked for the Dallas tapings in early April, during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, without hotel or flight accommodations, and ended up paying out of pocket. After that weekend, Frost made officials aware of her need for the aforementioned procedure after working those Dallas tapings. Frost had said she was left in the dark about her status while she was out of action, and was told she wouldn’t be used in the immediate future.

There were also issued raised over how much Frost is paid compared to the costs of performing at the tapings. There were also other reimbursements for things like blood work that she says were not provided, though they were supposed to be. It was noted that one meal is generally provided to talents during a 12-hour work day during tapings. There are also other unpaid travel accommodations that Frost said was effectively costing her money to work for the tapings, for a company she feels like does not value her health.

Frost has not been present for recent Impact TV tapings, and the company currently has no creative plans for her. She has reportedly made it clear to officials, via numerous avenues, that she wishes to be released, and she even directly requested her release to Anthem President & CEO Leonard Asper.

When Frost asked for her release, she was asked if she wanted to sit out the duration of her contract, which would leave her unpaid for more than two years.

Frost is still listed on the official Impact roster as of this writing.

Frost first debuted with Impact in July 2021, and it was announced in December 2021 that she had signed as an official member of the Knockouts division. Her last Impact match was the Fatal 4 Way tag team match at Multiverse of Matches on April 2. She announced in April that she was undergoing the aforementioned minor surgery in May, but then apparently returned to the ring at AAW’s Independents Day event July 15.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.