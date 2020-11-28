The turnover in Impact Wrestling among prominent stars has led to the company filming multiple top storylines with different finishes, according to Fightful Select.

Besides the different finishes filmed, word is that alternative wrestlers or personnel have been used in a variety of situation, that way they’re not constantly showing recent footage of wrestlers celebrating with people who are no longer involved with the company.

It’s been reported that several wrestlers are set to become free agents soon as their Impact contracts are expiring at the end of the year. The most recent set of Impact TV tapings reportedly taped the company up to the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.