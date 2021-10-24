Last night IMPACT held their Bound For Glory pay per view from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, which saw several new champions crowned and a slew of surprise appearances like NJPW’s Rocky Romero, former WCW star The Demon, and wrestling legend Melina.

According to Fightful Select, IMPACT did attempt to bring in three big names, including Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), Bray Wyatt, and former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed.

Regarding Scherr…even talent were under the impression that he would be joining the company soon, but obviously he did not appear at Bound For Glory. Reports are that the two are still in conversations with no deal reached as of yet.

Wyatt would not have been able to appear at BFG due to his non-compete clause, but apparently no deal to bring in the former two-time Universal champion was even close to happening.

Reed was actually booked by IMPACT for the weekend, then was “unbooked.” At this time the reason for that has not been revealed.