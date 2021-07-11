Impact Wrestling officials are reportedly looking for a new home for TV tapings.

There has been talk of possibly moving Impact TV tapings to Las Vegas later this year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There would be fans in the crowd if the move is made.

It was noted that the company would book a relatively small building in Vegas, if they do make the move.

Impact has used Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Vegas for various tapings in recent years. Attendance has never been confirmed but ROH reportedly drew 800 fans to their Death Before Dishonor XIV pay-per-view at the venue in August 2016.

Impact first started using the 16-acre Skyway Studios near downtown Nashville, Tennessee back in April 2016 for production. They started using Skyway for closed-set TV tapings in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be allowed for the first time since the pandemic hit beginning next week with the July 17 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Impact originally used the Tennessee State Fairground Sports Arena, known as The TNA Asylum, from June 2002 – September 2004. They saw significant growth while based out of the Universal Studios Soundstage 21 in Orlando, Florida from June 2004 – March 2013. During that period and since then the company has used various venues around North America and other countries to tape shows from, including Vegas, but the rumored move for later this year would mark the first time the company has set up shop outside of Orlando and Nashville.

There is no word yet on how long Impact’s upcoming residency in Vegas might last, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

