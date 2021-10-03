According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling is making a big play for former Universal champion Adam Scherr following the conclusion of his non-compete clause with WWE. Scherr was released from WWE earlier this summer, one of many surprising cuts the company had made, which also included Bray Wyatt.

Reports are that there have been conversations between Scherr and AEW, but that IMPACT is the more likely landing spot as there is interest from both sides. There are also those within IMPACT that believe Scherr is definitely coming in, especially after IMPACT began making a push for the Monster Among Men over a month ago. The publication does add that there is no deal in place as of yet and plans can always change, but the belief is that IMPACT is the landing spot.

Stay tuned.