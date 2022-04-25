According to Fightful, IMPACT Wrestling has decided to offer Maria Kanellis a contract extension, as she, as well as a number of former ROH stars, have invaded the promotion under the group name, Honor No More.

Reports are that IMPACT has been pleased with Kanellis’ role in the group, but no further details have been provided in regards to how much longer the extension will be. The publication notes that the other members of Honor No More are on a pay per appearance deal with the company.

Kanellis also recently launched the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion, which will be holding its very first event in the next couple months.