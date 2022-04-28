The challenger for Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander at the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view will reportedly be someone who is not on the Impact roster.

Alexander’s challenger for the Under Siege main event will be a wrestler from outside of Impact, according to PWInsider. The storyline will see Impact officials hand-pick the challenger, but there’s no word yet on who that will be.

Word is that the top five matches for Under Siege will be official by the end of tonight’s Impact broadcast on AXS.

Tonight’s Impact will be headlined by Alexander defending the Impact World Title against Moose. This will be a rematch of last Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view main event, where Alexander defeated Moose to become a two-time World Champion.

Impact Under Siege is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 from the PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky.

Stay tuned for more.

