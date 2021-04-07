IMPACT star Luke Gallows from the Good Brothers recently spoke with Fightful in an interview that will be posted later this week. Fightful Select has released some notes from their conversation with Gallows, which revealed the following:

-Like Brian Myers, the Good Brothers deal with IMPACT came together incredibly quick following WWE cutting them one year ago. The report states that top IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore contacted them within 15 minutes of their releases to let them know that they would receive the same offer they had back in 2019 when they were free agents.

-Gallows reflects on the deal, realizing that going back to NJPW would be off the table due to the pandemic, and that their were still fences to mend with AEW. However, that obviously worked in Anderson and Gallows favor as the AEW and IMPACT crossover has had the Good Brothers appear on both programs regularly.