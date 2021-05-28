Impact Wrestling officials have reportedly reached out to several wrestlers released by WWE this past April, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word yet on if there are any firm contracts or deals in place, but most of the wrestlers were under 90-day non-compete clauses, making them free agents as of Wednesday, July 14.

It’s been reported that Chelsea Green had talks with Impact about a return. Furthermore, the recent Slammiversary promo teased some of the released WWE talents, just like Impact did with the 2020 Slammiversary promo. Last year Impact reached out to The Good Brothers within 15 minutes of their releases, and Brian Myers within a week of his.

