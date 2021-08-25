Impact Wrestling is reportedly looking to sign Bray Wyatt.

As we’ve noted, AEW also has interest in signing Wyatt and it was reported over SummerSlam weekend, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that there’s a feeling among higher-ups in AEW that Wyatt will be signing as soon as he’s able to.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that Impact officials are “really after” Wyatt and want to sign him to the company. There is no word on if the interest is mutual there.

WWE released Wyatt on Saturday, July 31. His 90-day non-compete clause reportedly runs out on Friday, October 29, which is a week before AEW Full Gear on November 6.

It will be interesting to see where Wyatt ends up this fall, and what kind of character he brings with him.

Stay tuned for more on Wyatt’s future.

