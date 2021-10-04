IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that they will be returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point event, which will take place on November 20th from the Sam’s Town Live casino. The show will air on the promotion’s Impact Plus service.
The promotion will also be in Vegas on November 21st and November 22nd for television tapings.
BREAKING: #TurningPoint will be LIVE from Sam's Town in Las Vegas on November 20th, followed by two days of television tapings!
Tickets will go on sale on October 15th! pic.twitter.com/TERIsBhzF4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2021