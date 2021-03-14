IMPACT Sacrifice 2021 Results

March 13, 2021

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Decay w/Rosemary vs. The Reno Scum

Crazzy Steve and Adam Thornstowe will start things off Thornstowe kicks Steve in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Steve with a quick leg sweep for a one count. Thornstowe reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve dives over Thornstowe. Steve ducks a clothesline from Thornstowe. Steve applies the full nelson lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Thornstowe’s neck. Steve applies a wrist lock. Taurus and Luster are tagged in. Taurus with a waist lock go-behind. Taurus applies a side headlock. Luster sends Taurus to the corner. Taurus kicks Luster in the face. Luster denies The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus with a deep arm-drag. Taurus with an Arm-Breaker. Taurus repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Luster. Taurus applies a wrist lock. Taurus tags in Steve. Double Irish Whip. Taurus with a running shoulder block. Steve with a leaping elbow smash. Steve dropkicks Thornstowe off the ring apron. Assisted Tilt-A-Whirl Splash for a two count. Steve with clubbing crossfaces. Luster drives his knee into the midsection of Steve. Luster drops Steve with The Mongolian Chop. Luster with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Luster tags in Thornstowe.

Thornstowe with a knife edge chop. Thornstowe with a straight right hand. Steve responds with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Steve tags in Taurus. Double Irish Whip. Double BackBreaker. Taurus with clubbing headbutts for a two count. Taurus taunts Luster. Taurus decks Luster with a back elbow smash. Taurus kicks Thornstowe in the face. Thornstowe scores the elbow knockdown. Thornstowe with a Double Foot Stomp/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Thornstowe slams Taurus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Reno Scum gangs up on Taurus. Luster with a gut punch. Luster with an elbow smash. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Luster whips Taurus into the turnbuckles. Reno Scum delivers their combination offense. Thornstowe dropkicks Taurus. Thornstowe with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Thornstowe transitions into a ground and pound attack. Thornstowe applies a front face lock. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Luster with a double sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Luster with The Falling HeadButt for a two count. Luster with a straight right hand. Luster slams Taurus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taurus with a Twisting Crossbody Block. Steve and Thornstowe are tagged in.

Steve with a shot to the midsection of Thornstowe. Steve rakes the back of Thornstowe. Steve with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Thornstowe denies The CrossFace. Thornstowe reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve hits The Basement Flatliner for a two count. Steve tees off on Luster. Luster with a double leg takedown. Luster catapults Steve onto Thornstowe’s shoulders. Steve fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Meeting Of The Minds. Steve clotheslines Thornstowe for a two count. Steve decks Luster with a JawBreaker. Steve tags in Taurus. Luster kicks Steve in the face. Luster kicks Taurus in the face. Thornstowe with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Standing Switch Exchange. Thornstowe inadvertently clocks with a Jumping Knee Strike. Steve rocks Thornstowe with a forearm smash. Luster catches Steve in mid-air. Rosemary blinds Luster with green mist. Thornstowe thrust kicks the midsection of Taurus. Thornstowe with a knee lift. Taurus denies The SuperKick. Taurus HeadButts Thornstowe. Steve with a Running Cannonball Strike. Taurus connects with The Taurus Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Second Match: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley vs. Jessica Havok & Nevaeh

Tenille Dashwood and Nevaeh will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood gives Nevaeh a noogie. Nevaeh applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dashwood sweeps out the legs of Nevaeh. Dashwood drops her leg on the left shoulder of Nevaeh for a one count. Dashwood slams Nevaeh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood tags in Konley. Nevaeh kicks Konley in the gut. Nevaeh rocks Dashwood with a forearm smash. Konley with a Delayed Bodyslam. Konley flexes his muscles. Konley goes for an elbow drop, but Nevaeh ducks out of the way. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Konley begs for mercy. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination.

Havok brings Konley to the corner. Havok tags in Nevaeh. Havok removes Konley’s neck brace. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Nevaeh with a Stinger Splash. Havok with a corner clothesline. Nevaeh goes into the cover for a two count. Nevaeh with a forearm smash. Nevaeh stomps on Konley’s chest. Nevaeh unloads three knife edge chops. Nevaeh whips Konley across the ring. Konley ducks a clothesline from Nevaeh. Konley pulls down Nevaeh. Konley tags in Dashwood. Dashwood hooks both legs for a one count. Dashwood applies a front face lock. Dashwood with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dashwood uses the top rope as a weapon. Konley talks smack to Nevaeh. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Nevaeh’s chest. Dashwood tags in Konley.

Konley taunts Havok. Nevaeh side steps Konley into the turnbuckles. Konley stops Nevaeh in her tracks. Konley tags in Dashwood. Dashwood continues to stomp on Nevaeh’s chest. Dashwood with clubbing elbow smashes. Dashwood applies a rear chin lock. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Nevaeh’s neck. Dashwood tags in Konley. Nevaeh targets the midsection of Konley. Nevaeh ducks a clothesline from Konley. Nevaeh creates distance with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Havok and Dashwood are tagged in. Havok clotheslines Dashwood. Havok scores the elbow knockdown. Havok drops Konley with The Big Boot. Havok kicks Dashwood in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Havok with The RoundHouse Kick. Havok follows that with The Samoan Drop. Havok with Two Running Boots. Havok tags in Nevaeh. BackBreaker/Running Lariat Combination for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Dashwood. Standing Switch Exchange. Konley uses the referee to his advantage. Nevaeh with an O’Connor Roll. Konley turns Nevaeh over which allows Dashwood to steal the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley via Pinfall

Third Match: Chris Sabin & James Storm w/Jake Something vs. Violent By Design w/Eric Young

Chris Sabin and Cody Deaner will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deaner applies a side headlock. Sabin whips Deaner across the ring. Deaner drops Sabin with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Arm-Trap by Deaner. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with three arm-drags. Deaner regroups in the corner. Deaner tags in Doering. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Doering launches Sabin to the corner. Sabin signals for the test of strength. Sabin repeatedly kicks the left knee of Doering. Sabin rolls under a clothesline from Doering. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin applies The Octopus Stretch. Sabin tags in Storm. Double Boot into the midsection of Doering. Double Irish Whip. Doering with a double clothesline. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner kicks Storm in the gut. Deaner with a straight right hand. Storm is throwing haymakers at Deaner. Storm with the irish whip. Deaner kicks Storm in the face. Storm with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Storm tags in Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Mid-Kick for a one count. Sabin with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Sabin applies a rear chin lock. Sabin with a knee lift. Sabin slams Deaner’s head on the left boot of Storm. Sabin tags in Storm. Sabin slams Deaner’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Storm with a corner clothesline. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin dropkicks the back of Deaner’s neck. Storm hooks both legs for a two count. Storm applies a rear chin lock. Deaner with two knee lifts. Storm skins the cat. Doering clotheslines Storm behind the referee’s back. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Deaner is choking Storm with his boot. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering kicks Storm in the gut. Doering bodyslams Storm. Doering with an elbow drop. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner with a double sledge. Deaner with a knee drop for a two count. Deaner applies a rear chin lock. Storm with heavy bodyshots. Deaner pulls Storm down to the mat. Deaner with a fist drop. Deaner stomps on the left hand of Storm. Deaner slams Storm’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering punches Storm in the back. Doering uses the second rope as a weapon. Deaner tags himself in. VBD gangs up on Storm. Deaner continues to dish out knee drops. Deaner talks smack to Storm. Storm decks Deaner with a back elbow smash. Deaner kicks Storm in the gut. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Deaner. Deaner launches Storm over the top rope. Storm pulls Deaner out of the ring. Storm uses his feet to create separation. Storm tags in Sabin.

Sabin ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Sabin dropkicks Doering off the ring apron. Sabin kicks Deaner in the face. Sabin with two running forearm smashes. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin follows that with Two PK’s. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Doering catches Sabin in mid-air. Storm with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Sabin kicks Deaner in the gut. Fisherman’s Buster/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Young is pissed. Doering pulls Storm out of the ring. Doering rocks Storm with a forearm smash. Sabin denies The Chokeslam. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. Deaner lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Sabin negates The Deaner DDT. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Something starts brawling with Young. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Deaner throws Sabin into the referee. Deaner kicks Sabin in the gut. Sabin goes for The Cradle Shock, but Young gets in the way. Something drops Young with a Running Lariat. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Young with a Leaping NeckBreaker on the floor. Rhino runs into the ring. Rhino nails Sabin with The GORE. Deaner hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Violent By Design via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers In A Hold Harmless Match

Rockers Punches. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers stomps on Edwards chest. Myers slaps Edwards in the face. Myers whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Myers. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards HeadButts Myers. Edwards slams Myers head on the ring apron. Edwards rakes the eyes of Myers. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards kicks Myers in the face. Edwards is trying to remove Myers eye patch. Myers with three haymakers. Myers whips Edwards across the ring. Myers sweeps out the legs of Edwards. Edwards kicks Myers into the steel barricade. Edwards with a Slingshot Pescado. Edwards slams Myers head on the apron. Edwards rolls Myers back into the ring. Edwards clotheslines Myers over the top rope. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards HeadButts Myers. Edwards starts rearranging the furniture. Myers yanks Edwards off the steel ring steps. Myers is raining down haymakers. Myers stomps on Edwards chest. Myers slams Edwards head on the apron and the ring stair. Myers rolls Edwards back into the ring.

Myers attacks Edwards with a trash can lid for a two count. Myers starts choking Edwards with the trash can lid. Myers stomps on Edwards chest. Myers is choking Edwards with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Myers pulls Edwards down to the mat. Myers blasts Edwards with a metal cookie sheet. Myers is mauling Edwards in the corner. Myers drills Edwards with The BrainBuster for a two count. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Edwards decks Myers with a JawBreaker. Myers hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Myers rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Myers is choking Edwards with the chair. Myers stomps on the midsection of Edwards. Myers ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards cracks Myers with the metal cookie sheet. Myers with a straight right hand. Edwards HeadButts Myers. Edwards with The SuperPlex onto a pile of chairs. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Myers kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Edwards pulls out a table from under the ring. Myers calls a timeout. Edwards knocks Hernandez off the apron. Edwards goes for The Suicide Dive, but Hernandez counters with The Bell Clap. Hernandez goes for The Border Toss, but Matt Cardona gets in the way. Cardona decks Myers with a back elbow smash. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Edwards with a forearm smash. Myers heads to the outside. Edwards grabs Kenny The Kendo Stick. Myers drives Edwards face first into the apron. Myers drops Edwards with The Flatliner on the ramp way. Myers with rapid fire haymakers. Myers lays Edwards flat on the table. Edwards nails Myers with the kendo stick. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner through the table. Edwards rolls Myers back into the ring. Myers SuperKicks Edwards. Edwards with a trash can shot. Edwards with a Tiger Bomb. Edwards puts a red foreign object inside his knee pad. Edwards plants Myers with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace will start things off. Hogan applies a side headlock. Grace whips Hogan across the ring. Hogan runs into Grace. Grace drops Hogan with a shoulder tackle. Hogan drops down on the canvas. Hogan leapfrogs over Grace. Hogan goes for a dropkick, but Grace holds onto the ropes. Grace with another shoulder tackle. Jazz and Steelz are tagged in. Test Of Strength. Steelz headbutts the midsection of Jazz. Steel with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Jazz decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Jazz catches Steelz in mid-air. Jazz hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Jazz applies a front face lock. Jazz tags in Grace. Grace bodyslams Steelz. Grace with three elbow drops. Grace with a Side Walk Slam. Steelz regroups on the outside. The referee checks on Steelz. It was a rouse, pal. Steelz drops Grace with The CodeBreaker. Steelz starts twerking. Steelz stomps on Grace’s chest. Steelz drags Grace to the corner. Steelz tags in Hogan.

Hogan stomps on Grace’s chest. Hogan slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hoan kicks Grace in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Grace in the back for a one count. Hogan applies a front face lock. Steelz tags herself in. Steelz hammers down on the back of Grace. Steelz slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a knife edge chop. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz follows that with a lifting uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Grace. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with a Wrap Around Dropkick for a two count. Hogan tags in Steelz. Grace drives Steelz back first into the turnbuckles. Grace tags in Jazz. Jazz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Jazz ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Jazz with a straight right hand. Jazz with forearm shivers across the back of Steelz. Jazz whips Steelz across the ring. Hogan runs interference. Hogan with a shoulder block. Steelz nails Jazz with The Cutter for a two count. Steelz applies a front face lock. Steelz tags in Hogan.

Hogan kicks Jazz in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Jazz in the back for a one count. Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Jazz with elbows into the midsection of Hogan. Jazz with a knife edge chop. The referee is distracted by Steelz. Hogan rakes the eyes of Jazz. Hogan with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Steelz kicks Jazz in the face. Hogan with the lateral press for a two count. Hogan is displaying her frustration. Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz hammers down on the back of Jazz’s neck. Steelz headbutts the back of Jazz. Forearm Exchange. Jazz shrugs off The Pump Kick. Jazz ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Jazz with a Spinning Heel Kick. Grace and Hogan are tagged in. Grace clotheslines Hogan. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Grace with a shoulder tackle. Grace with a ShotGun Meteora. Grace follows that with a sliding elbow smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb. Steelz breaks the cover with The Frog Splash. Steelz puts Hogan on top of Grace for a two count.

Second Forearm Exchange. Grace shoves Hogan into the turnbuckles. Hogan kicks Grace in the face. Grace with a Driving Foot Stomp. Steelz gets Grace tied up in the tree of woe. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Draping NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Hogan unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Grace with The SitOut WheelBarrow FaceBuster for a two count. Grace tags in Jazz. PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Jazz applies The STF. Jazz side steps Steelz into Hogan. Jazz with a Back Body Drop. Jazz tags in Grace. Grace with a corner clothesline. Grace puts Hogan on the top turnbuckle. Steelz pulls Jazz off the ring apron. Grace goes for The Muscle Buster, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Hogan kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Hogan denies The Back Fist. Hogan with The RoundHouse Kick. Steelz hits The Crucifix Bomb. Hogan SuperKicks Grace. Hogan connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Sixth Match: TJ Perkins (c) vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins dropkicks Austin. Perkins pops back on his feet. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin applies a side headlock. Austin with a side headlock takeover. Perkins transitions into The Cobra Twist. Austin grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Austin talks strategy with Fulton. Test Of Strength. Perkins applies the bow and arrow stretch. Headscissors Exchange. Perkins handstands back to a vertical base. Austin dodges The PK. Austin ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Austin heads to the outside. Perkins with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Fulton. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Austin rolls Perkins back into the ring.

Austin stomps on Perkins back. Austin with a knee drop. Austin puts his knee on the back of Perkins neck. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Austin. Perkins avoids the snap elbow drop. Perkins lunges over Austin. Austin with a shoulder block. Austin kicks Perkins in the face. Austin drops Perkins with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick for a two count. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin applies The Dragon Sleeper. Perkins with two sharp knee strikes. Perkins kicks Austin in the gut. Perkins dives over Austin. Austin decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins with The SpringBoard DDT. Austin tumbles to the floor. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins rolls Austin back into the ring. Perkins with The Flying Crossbody Block. Perkins teep kicks Austin. Perkins with a Running Boot. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Perkins prepares for The Mamba Splash. Austin rolls out of harms way. Austin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on hiss feet. Austin denies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Perkins with an inside cradle for a two count. Austin goes for The Spinning Heel Kick, but Perkins blocks it. Both men are knocked down after a Double Boot. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Austin with The Windmill Kick. Austin with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Austin prepares for The Fold. Perkins collapse in the center of the ring. Austin goes for The Octopus Stretch, but Perkins counters with The Knee Bar. Austin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins with a RoundHouse Kick. Austin denies The Detonation Kick. Perkins goes back to The Knee Bar. Perkins with The Leg Capture Suplex. Perkins prepares for The Mamba Splash. Austin uses the referee to his advantage. Austin nails Perkins with The Spinning Heel Kick. Perkins goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Austin counters with The Heat Seeker. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee & Susan Yung vs. ODB For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. ODB backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Purrazzo shoves OBD. OBD with a chest bump. Purrazzo with a drop toe hold. ODB avoids The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo applies a hammerlock. Purrazzo with a side headlock takeover. OBD with a Side Suplex. Purrazzo side steps OBD into the turnbuckles. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from ODB. ODB dodges The Pump Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Quick shoving contest. ODB with a Lou Thez Press. ODB transitions into a ground and pound attack. OBD with a Running Crossbody Block. Purrazzo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Purrazzo goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but ODB counters with The Fallaway Slam. Purrazzo regroups on the outside.

Lee grabs the right leg of OBD. ODB blocks a boot from Purrazzo. ODB with a forearm smash. Lee with a Spinning Heel Kick. Purrazzo throws ODB into the steel ring steps. The referee has ejected Lee and Yung from the ringside area. Purrazzo is pissed. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on ODB’s back. ODB slaps Purrazzo in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Purrazzo kicks ODB in the gut. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. OBD sends Purrazzo to the corner. Purrazzo decks OBD with a back elbow smash. Second Forearm Exchange.

Purrazzo applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. ODB slaps Purrazzo in the chest. ODB throws Purrazzo off the top turnbuckle. Third Forearm Exchange. ODB repeatedly whips Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. OBD with a running shoulder block. Purrazzo kicks ODB in the chest. ODB punches the back of Purrazzo’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. ODB Powerslams Purrazzo for a two count. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from ODB. ODB with a back elbow smash. ODB pie faces Purrazzo. ODB goes for a Flying Clothesline, but Purrazzo counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo makes ODB tap out to The Venus De Milo.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

– There will be a 12-Knockouts Tag Team Match that will be taking place on this upcoming weeks edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!

Eight Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Finlay into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Finlay grabs a side wrist lock. Finlay applies a hammerlock. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Finlay answers with the headscissors escape. That lead us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a side headlock. Finlay whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Anderson. Finlay tags in Robinson. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Finlay with a basement uppercut. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson applies a front face lock. Gallows tags himself in.

Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows slams Robinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with the irish whip. Robinson kicks Gallows in the face. Robinson is throwing haymakers at Gallows. Gallows clotheslines Robinson for a two count. Gallows HeadButts Robinson. Gallows slams Robinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson stomps on Robinson’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson fish hooks Robinson. Anderson uppercuts Robinson. Anderson with a leg scrape. Anderson starts gloating. Anderson whips Robinson across the ring. Finlay made the blind tag. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count.

Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Anderson yanks Finlay off the top turnbuckle. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Gallows with three elbow drops for a two count. Gallows headbutts Finlay in the ribs. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Finlay. Gallows stands on Finlay’s face. Anderson attacks Finlay behind the referee’s back. Gallows with three haymakers. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Finlay is displaying his fighting spirit. Gallows drops Finlay with The Big Boot. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson rams his boot across Finlay’s face. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Finlay targets the midsection of Anderson. Anderson brings Finlay to the corner. Anderson uppercuts Finlay. Anderson rams his elbow across Finlay’s face. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson with the irish whip. Finlay kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Gallows stops Finlay in his tracks. Gallows is mauling Finlay in the corner. Gallows with two knee lifts. Gallows with a massive haymaker. Gallows follows that with The Leg Drop for a two count. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Finlay with two gut punches. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Gallows slams Finlay’s head on the left boot of Anderson. Gallows tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Anderson knocks Robinson off the ring apron. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a flurry of left jabs. Gallows uppercuts Finlay. Gallows grabs a rear chin lock. Finlay decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson knocks Gallows off the apron. Robinson with two corner clotheslines. Robinson with a running clothesline. Juice Jabs. Anderson avoids The Left Hand Of God. Anderson uppercuts Robinson. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count.

Robinson goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Anderson ducks out of the way. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows drops Robinson with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson knocks Finlay off the apron. Anderson with a High Head Kick. Gallows with a Stinger Splash. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Gallows dumps Finlay out of the ring. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Finlay gets in the way. Gallows SuperKicks Robinson. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Robinson denies The GunStun. Robinson with the backslide cover for a two count. Robinson with another Left Hand Of God. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with a running elbow smash. BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. FinJuice clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Finlay with The SlingShot Pescado. FinJuice connects with The Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Rich Swann (IMPACT) vs. Moose (TNA) In The Championship Unification Match For The IMPACT World Championship & The TNA World Heavyweight Championship. The Winner Will Battle AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at IMPACT Rebellion 2021

Swann starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Moose grabs Swann by his throat. Moose launches Swann to the corner. Swann repeatedly kicks Moose in the face. Moose goes for The Go To Hell, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann avoids The Pump Kick. Moose catches Swann in mid-air. Moose goes for a Running Powerslam, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Swann SuperKicks Moose. Moose denies The SomerSault Senton. Swann with a Back Kick. Swann repeatedly drives Moose face first into three steel ring posts. Swann resets the referee’s ten count. Swann rolls Moose back into the ring. Moose dumps Swann face first on the top rope. Moose tugs on Swann’s dreadlocks. Moose with Two Big Biel Throws. Moose whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Swann heads to the outside. Moose rolls Swann back into the ring. Moose with the irish whip. Swann dives over Moose. Swann dropkicks the left knee of Moose. Swann ducks a clothesline from Moose. Swann continues to dropkick the left knee of Moose. Moose with a Back Body Drop that turns Swann inside out.

Moose toys around with Swann. Moose grabs Swann’s dreadlocks. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose wraps Swann’s dreadlocks around the middle rope. Moose kicks the back of Swann’s head. Moose applies a rear chin lock. Moose abuses the referee’s five count. Moose talks smack to Swann. Moose slaps Swann in the face. Swann is throwing haymakers at Moose. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Moose goes for The Uranage Slam, but Swann rolls him over for a two count. Moose drops Swann with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Moose wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. The referee stops Moose in his tracks. Moose with The Fallaway Slam. Moose whips Swann into the steel barricade. Moose wraps Swann’s dreadlocks around the barricade. Swann with two palm strikes. Moose punches Swann in the back. Moose rolls Swann back into the ring. Moose applies the abdominal stretch. Swann snaps Moose’s fingers. Swann with a straight right hand. Swann with two running forearm shivers. Moose drops Swann with The GutBuster.

Moose puts Swann on his shoulders. Swann hammers down on the back of Moose’s neck. Swann with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Swann unloads a flurry of right jabs. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Swann kicks the left hamstring of Moose. Swann with The RoundHouse Kick. Swann with a Spinning Hook Kick. Swann goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Moose counters with The Pump Kick. Moose goes for a Step Up MoonSault, but Swann counters with The Handspring Cutter for a one count. Swann SuperKicks Moose. Swann with a Delayed Head Kick. Swann lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Moose has Swann perched on the top turnbuckle. Swann denies The SuperPlex. Swann with Two HeadButts. Swann with desperation haymakers. Swann starts biting Moose’s forehead. Swann sends Moose crashing into the canvas. Moose connects with The Avalanche Fallaway MoonSault Slam for a two count. Swann avoids The Lights Out Spear. Swann sends Moose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Swann side steps Moose into the wedged chair. Moose slings Swann across the ring. Swann rolls Moose over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New Unified IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann via Pinfall

