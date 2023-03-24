The 2023 Impact Wrestling Sacrifice event will air live tonight from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Tonight’s main event was changed due to Josh Alexander relinquishing the Impact World Title after suffering a torn triceps. Alexander was to team with Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian to face Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns), but now Steve Maclin will replace Alexander in the main event. You can click here for full details on Alexander’s injury and upcoming match changes.

The Knockouts World Title match was also nixed from tonight’s card. Mickie James was to defend against former champion Jordynne Grace in her rematch, but James is also injured, as covered at this link. James will now appear at Sacrifice to address her status and the future of the title.

The Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET, live and for free on Impact Plus and YouTube. The pre-show match has not been announced as of this writing. The main Sacrifice card will then begin at 8pm ET on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. We will have full coverage of Sacrifice later on tonight. Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight:

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

PCO vs. Kenny King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will address her injury and the future of the title instead of defending against Jordynne Grace

