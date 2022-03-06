IMPACT Sacrifice Results 3/5/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something sends Miguel face first into the canvas. Something stands over Miguel. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Something. Miguel with a spinning back elbow smash. Miguel slaps Something in the chest. Something with a short-arm clothesline. Miguel answers with a Roundhouse Kick. Miguel goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Something counters with a short-arm lariat for a one count. Miguel rolls Something over for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Something shoves Miguel. Miguel kicks Something in the chest. Miguel slams the left shoulder of Something on the top rope. Miguel kicks the left shoulder of Something. Miguel with a basement dropkick. Miguel continues to kick the left shoulder of Something. Miguel goes for The Hurricanrana, but Something counters with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Something with a forearm smash. Something punches Miguel in the back. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Miguel with another round of forearms. Something leapfrogs over Miguel. Miguel goes for a Handspring Back Elbow, but Something counters with a Leaping Body Block for a two count. Something whips Miguel into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Miguel decks Something with a back elbow smash. Something rocks Miguel with a massive forearm smash. Something with The Corner Spear for a two count. Something applies a wrist lock. Something with two short-arm clotheslines. Miguel nails Something with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Miguel with two running forearm smashes. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Something. Miguel drops Something with a SpringBoard Forearm. Something blocks a boot from Miguel. Something avoids Two Windmill Kicks. Miguel with The Hook Kick for a two count. Miguel unloads a series of knife edge chops. Something denies The DDT. Something drives Miguel face first into the canvas. Something hits The Argentine BackBreaker for a two count.

Something sends Miguel into the ropes. Something with Two Running Lariats. Something whips Miguel across the ring. Something goes for Into The Void, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with a Windmill Kick. Miguel with The Sliding Destroyer onto the ramp way. Miguel puts Something on his shoulders. Miguel rolls Something back into the ring at the count of nine. Miguel hooks the outside leg for a two count. Miguel applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Something with a Deadlift BuckleBomb. Something PowerBombs Miguel for a two count. Something goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Miguel counters with The Meteora for a two count. Miguel ascends to the top turnbuckle. Something with a forearm smash. Something goes for The SuperPlex, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel drills Something with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel with a Tiger Feint Kick. Miguel has Something tied up in the tree of woe. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division, Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Second Match: Eddie Edwards w/Honor No More vs. Rhino w/Team IMPACT

Rhino side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline. Rhino with a knife edge hop. Rhino whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards bails out to the floor. Rhino with two haymakers. Rhino sends Edwards to the corner. Rhino with a corner clothesline. Rhino punches Edwards. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Rhino whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Edwards kicks Rhino in the chest. Rhino decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Rhino dumps Edwards out of the ring. Team IMPACT rolls Edwards back into the ring. Rhino slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with the irish whip. Edwards kicks Rhino in the face. Maria gives Edwards the kendo stick right in front of the referee. The referee has ejected Maria Kanellis from the ringside area.

Rhino with three haymakers. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Edwards denies The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards hammers down on the back of Rhino’s neck. Rhino delivers a gut punch. The OGK trips Rhino from the outside. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Edwards poses for the crowd. Edwards uses the middle rope as a weapon. Taven continues to attack Rhino behind the referee’s back. Edwards with a blistering chop. Rhino with two haymakers. Edwards rakes the eyes of Rhino. Following a snap mare takeover, Edwards applies a rear chin lock. Rhino gets back to a vertical base.

Rhino with heavy bodyshots. Edwards tugs on Rhino’s hair. Edwards backs Rhino into the turnbuckles. Edwards with clubbing headbutts. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Rhino answers with two clotheslines. Rhino drops Edwards with a Mini GORE. The referee gets distracted by Kenny King. Chris Sabin SuperKicks. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Edwards and Rhino are knocked down after a double clothesline. Swann wipes out everybody with The SomerSault Plancha. Mack with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Steve Maclin knocks the kendo stick out of Edwards hand. Maclin drops Edwards with a DDT. Rhino prepares for The GORE. Maclin whips Rhino with the kendo stick. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Third Match: The Inspiration (c) vs. The Influence w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Jessie McKay and Tenille Dashwood will start things off. Dashwood shoves McKay. McKay blocks a boot from Dashwood. Forearm Exchange. McKay reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. McKay ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. McKay drops Dashwood with a shoulder tackle. Inspiration Pose. McKay sends Dashwood to the corner. McKay with a flying forearm smash. McKay with a GutWrench Suplex. Dashwood tags in Rayne. Rayne ducks a clothesline from McKay. Rayne with a waist lock go-behind. McKay applies a wrist lock. McKay tags in Lee. Double Wrist Lock. Combination Kicks to Rayne. Rayne drives her knee into the midsection of Lee. Rayne with a forearm smash. Rayne with the irish whip. Lee dives over Rayne. Lee with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Lee with the backslide cover for a two count. Rayne rolls Lee over for a two count. Lee with a deep arm-drag. Lee applies an arm-bar. McKay tags herself in. Double Forearm across the back of Rayne. Dashwood pulls Rayne off of McKay’s shoulders. Stereo Toe Kicks. Meeting Of The Minds.

The Influence mocks The Inspiration. The Inspiration knocks The Influence off the ring apron. Dashwood avoids The PK. Dashwood dumps Lee face first on the apron. McKay drops Dashwood with The Big Boot. Rayne sends McKay face first into the steel ring post. Rayne rolls McKay back into the ring. Rayne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rayne with clubbing blows to McKay’s back. Rayne is choking McKay with her boot. Rayne repeatedly stomps on McKay’s chest. Rayne drives McKay face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rayne applies a wrist lock. Rayne slams McKay’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Rayne with a forearm smash. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on McKay’s chest. Dashwood tags in Rayne. The Influence gets McKay tied up in the tree of woe. Dashwood tugs on McKay’s hair. Rayne repeatedly stomps on the midsection of McKay. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood kicks McKay in the back. Dashwood is putting the boots to McKay in the corner. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. McKay push kicks Dashwood. McKay clotheslines Rayne on the apron. McKay hits The CodeBreaker. McKay tags in Lee.

Lee scores the elbow knockdown. Lee knocks Rayne off the apron. Lee with a running clothesline. Lee with a Leg Lariat. Lee repeatedly stomps on Dashwood’s chest. Lee drops Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee blasts Dashwood with The PK. Lee rolls Dashwood back into the ring. Lee with The Scorpion Kick. Lee connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Lee tags in McKay. Dashwood dropkicks Lee. Dashwood sends McKay to the apron. McKay with a knee lift. McKay with a Running Bulldog onto the right knee of Lee for a two count. McKay tags in Lee. Dashwood denies The Double Suplex. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Lee. Dashwood rocks McKay with a forearm smash. Lee attacks Dashwood from behind. Dashwood reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Rayne kicks Lee in the back. Dashwood delivers The Spotlight Kick for a two count. Dashwood is shocked. Konley makes his way to the ringside area. Lee with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Rayne starts brawling with McKay. Dashwood clocks Lee with the tag title belt behind the referee’s back to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Influence via Pinfall

Fourth Match: JONAH vs. PCO

Haymaker Exchange. Jonah bites the forehead of PCO. Jonah sends PCO to the corner. PCO side steps Jonah into the turnbuckles. PCO with heavy bodyshots. PCO with a Spinning Back Fist. PCO drops Jonah with a Spinning NeckBreaker. PCO dropkicks the back of Jonah’s neck. Jonah regroups on the outside. PCO with two uppercuts. Jonah with two haymakers. Jonah slams PCO’s head on the ring apron. PCO drives his elbow into the midsection of Jonah. PCO uppercuts Jonah. PCO sends Jonah face first into the steel ring post. PCO resets the referee’s ten count. Jonah rocks PCO with a forearm smash. Jonah with a Side Russian Leg Sweep on the ramp way. Jonah rolls PCO back into the ring. Jonah HeadButts PCO. Jonah unloads four knife edge chops. PCO rises back on his feet. Chop Exchange. Jonah HeadButts PCO. PCO kicks Jonah in the gut. PCO clotheslines Jonah over the top rope. PCO with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes.

PCO lays Jonah flat on the ring apron. PCO lands The Swanton Bomb on the apron. Jonah has PCO perched on the top turnbuckle. Jonah with The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange. Jonah slaps PCO in the chest. PCO with The Rolling Elbow. German Suplex Exchange. Lariat Exchange. PCO refuses to stay down. PCO ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Standing Switch Exchange. Jonah with The DDT. Jonah drills PCO with The BrainBuster. Jonah SuperKicks PCO. Jonah drags PCO to the corner. Jonah ascends to the top turnbuckle. PCO punches Jonah. PCO with an overhand chop. PCO hits The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. PCO connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Jonah exits the ring. Jonah throws PCO into the steel ring steps. Jonah nails PCO with The Tombstone PileDriver on the ring steps. Jonah PowerBombs PCO off the ring steps. Jonah rolls PCO back into the ring. Jonah plants PCO with The Tsunami Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Shelley with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Shelley applies a side headlock. White tugs on Shelley’s hair. White whips Shelley across the ring. Shelley runs into White. Shelley with a drop toe hold. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley transitions into a hammerlock. White decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Shelley with a chop/forearm combination in the corner. Shelley grabs a side wrist lock. White reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Shelley with a back elbow smash. Shelley with a flying knee strike. Shelley kicks White in the gut. Shelley with a Spinning Back Kick. White regroups on the outside. Shelley spins White over on the apron. Shelley with a downward elbow strike. Shelley slams White’s head on the ring apron. Shelley with a knee drop to the back of White’s head. Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley follows that with a Top Rope Stunner. Shelley goes for The SlingShot Crossbody Block, but White gets his knees up in the air.

Shelley denies The Vertical Suplex. Shelley is trying to bring White down to the mat. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker. White dumps Shelley throat first on the top rope. White repeatedly drives Shelley back first into the apron. White resets the referee’s ten count. White with a knife edge chop. White rolls Shelley back into the ring. White hooks the outside leg for a one count. White unloads two knife edge chops. White kicks Shelley in the gut. White is choking Shelley with his boot. White whips Shelley into the turnbuckles. White scores the elbow knockdown. White with a Pumphandle BackBreaker for a two count. White applies a waist lock. White pulls Shelley down to the mat. Shelley denies The BladeBuster. White with a blistering chop. Shelley answers with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Shelley with a running haymaker. Shelley SuperKicks White. Shelley with a Roundhouse Kick. Shelley follows that with The Running Bulldog.

White denies The Slice Bread #2. White with a back elbow smash. White side steps Shelley into the turnbuckles. White drops Shelley with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Shelley denies The Uranage Slam. White with a knife edge chop. Shelley kicks White in the face. Shelley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shelley stands on the left hand of White. Shelley applies a wrist lock. White with a thumb to the eye. Shelley blocks The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Chop Exchange. Shelley with combination forearms. White responds with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White applies The Sleeper Hold.

Shelley with a back elbow smash. White with a forearm across the back of Shelley. Shelley connects with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Shelley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley SuperKicks White. White denies The Blade Runner. Shelley kicks White in the back for a two count. White denies The Border City Stretch. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Shelley counters with The Border City Stretch. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Shelley kicks White’s hand off the middle rope. Shelley with the arm-ringer. Shelley delivers his third Step Up Enzuigiri of the match. Shelley goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but White counters with The Blade Runner into the apron. White rolls Shelley back into the ring. Shelley with a Blade Runner of his own for a two count. Shelley goes back to The Border City Stretch. White breaks free from the hold. White plants Shelley with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, White refuses to shake Shelley’s hand.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Chelsea Green For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Green applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Green whips Purrazzo across the ring. Purrazzo drops Green with a shoulder tackle. Green drops down on the canvas. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Green. Green with a Japanese Arm-Drag that sends Purrazzo to the outside. Green lands The Suicide Dive. Green rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Green ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Green goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Purrazzo counters with a Lariat. Purrazzo jumps on Green’s back. Purrazzo puts her knee on the back of Green’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo repeatedly drives his knee into Green’s back.

Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Green with forearm shivers. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Green. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo with a diving clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo grabs the left wrist of Green. Purrazzo applies the bow and arrow stretch. Green with an arm-drag escape. Green thrust kicks the left knee of Purrazzo. Green with a Running Boot. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Purrazzo nails Green with The Pump Kick. Green with a leaping double knee strike. Rollup Exchange. Purrazzo goes back to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Green rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Green ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo.

Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Pump Kick. Green with forearm shivers. Green blasts Purrazzo with a ShotGun Dropkick. Green with a corner clothesline. Green with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Green follows that with The Curb Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Purrazzo denies The I’m Prettier. Green drops Purrazzo with a Lifting Flatliner. Green dives over Purrazzo. Purrazo with an Inside Out Suplex for a two count. Fujiwara Arm-Bar Exchange. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Green with a double leg takedown. Purrazzo kicks the left wrist of Green. Green punches Purrazzo. Purrazzo makes Green tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. After the match, Purrazzo refuses to let go of the hold. Mickie James storms into the ring to make the save. Green starts receiving medical attention.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Seventh Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Steelz attacks Mickie before the bell rings. Steelz with clubbing shoulder blocks. Steelz sends Mickie to the corner. Mickie side steps Steelz into the turnbuckles. Mickie kicks Steelz in the gut. Mickie with a straight right hand. Mickie repeatedly slams Steelz head on all three turnbuckle pads. Mickie repeatedly stomps on Steelz chest. Mickie pulls Steelz off the bottom turnbuckle. Mickie with a Running Boot for a two count. Mickie starts choking Steelz with her boot. Steelz with a gut punch. Steelz whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie slides under Steelz. Mickie with a double leg takedown. Mickie applies The Boston Crab. Evans shoves down Chelsea Green who’s still receiving medical attention on the outside. Mickie tees off on Evans. Steelz lands The Suicide Dive. Steelz throws Mickie into the steel ring steps. Steelz rolls Mickie back into the ring. Steelz hooks both legs for a two count. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Steelz with a Seated Senton across the back of Mickie. Mickie decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Mickie with two toe kicks. Mickie with a forearm smash. Steelz SuperKicks Mickie for a two count. Steelz puts her leg on the back of Mickie’s neck. Chop Exchange. Steelz punches Mickie in the ribs. Steelz slams Mickie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz is choking Mickie with her boot. Steelz with a running uppercut. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz hits The PK for a two count. Steelz applies The Camel Clutch. Mickie drops Steelz with The Stunner. Mickie with forearm shivers. Steelz dives over Mickie. Mickie with a back elbow smash. Steelz hyperextends the left knee of Mickie. Mickie is raining down haymakers. Steelz has Mickie perched on the top turnbuckle. Steelz slaps Mickie in the chest. Mickie denies The FrankeSteiner. Mickie and Steelz are trading back and forth shots. Both ladies took a nasty spill to the floor. Mickie gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Mickie with The Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie with three clotheslines. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Mickie with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Steelz avoids The Mick Kick. Mickie denies The Crucifix Bomb. Mickie connects with The Mick DDT. The referee is distracted by Evans. Mickie peppers Evans with forearms. Mickie avoids The Big Boot. Mickie kicks Evans out of the ring. Steelz with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Jab/Haymaker Exchange. Steelz reverses out of the irish whip from Mickie. Mickie with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Steelz sends Mickie face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Mickie negates The Stratusfaction. Mickie drops Steelz with The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Evans continues to run interference. Steelz plants Mickie with The Cutter in mid-air to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Eight Match: The Good Brothers (c) w/Chris Bey vs. Violent By Design w/Cody Deaner For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson and Eric Young will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a side headlock. Young whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Young with a shoulder tackle. Young drops down on the canvas. Young leapfrogs over Anderson. Young with a deep arm-drag. Young applies an arm-bar. Anderson sends Young into the ropes. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Anderson leapfrogs over Young. Anderson with a deep arm-drag of his own. Anderson applies an arm-bar. Anderson with a gut punch. Young reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Anderson side steps Young into the turnbuckles. Anderson with another deep arm-drag. Anderson applies an arm-bar. Young backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. Young with a shoulder block. Young punches Anderson in the back. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Young dives over Anderson. Young with a deep arm-drag. Young applies an arm-bar. Anderson rakes the eyes of Young. Anderson tags in Gallows. Young with a thumb to the eye of Gallows. Young tags in Doering.

Doering kicks Gallows in the face. Doering uses the middle rope as a weapon. Doering punches Gallows in the back. Doering with a forearm smash. Doering is picking Gallows apart. Gallows uppercuts Doering. Gallows runs into Doering. Shoulder Block Exchange. Gallows nails Doering with The Pump Kick for a one count. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Doering with elbows into the midsection of Gallows. Gallows uppercuts Doering. Gallows slams Doering’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with the irish whip. Doering delivers The Pounce. Anderson and Young are tagged in. Anderson clotheslines Young. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Young reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Anderson with a running haymaker. Anderson bodyslams Young. Anderson poses for the crowd. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash. Anderson with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Anderson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Young lands back on his feet. Doering tags himself in. Doering with a running shoulder tackle. Doering scores the elbow knockdown. Doering knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Doering levels Anderson with The Body Avalanche. Doering tags in Young.

Powerslam/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Young goes for The PileDriver, but Anderson counters with a Back Body Drop. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows clotheslines Young. Gallows knocks Doering off the apron. Gallows sends Young to the corner. Gallows with The Stinger Splash. Gallows tags in Anderson. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows hits The Gallows Pole for a two count. Gallows kicks Doering off the apron. Gallows tags in Anderson. Young denies The Magic Killer. Gallows uppercuts Young. Young sends Gallows tumbling to the floor. Young tags in Doering. Doering with The Fireman’s Carry Takeover. Doering clotheslines Anderson. Young connects with The Death Valley Driver. Doering hooks the outside leg for a two count. Doering tags in Young. Gallows runs interference. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Young denies The SuperPlex. Gallows punches Young. Doering with The Tower Of Doom. Young tags in Doering. Anderson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Anderson with a chop/forearm combination. Anderson uppercuts Doering. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Doering. Anderson with The SpineBuster. Doering rises back on his feet. Doering with a Running Lariat. Gallows and Young are brawling on the stage. Young delivers the low blow. Young nails Gallows with The PileDriver. VBD plants Anderson with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Moose (c) vs. HEATH For The IMPACT World Championship

Anthony Carelli joins the commentary team for this match. Moose pie faces Heath. Heath is throwing haymakers at Moose. Moose launches Heath to the corner. Heath ducks a clothesline from Moose. Heath sticks and moves. Heath kicks Moose in the face. Heath with a flurry of bodyshots in the corner. Moose drives Heath back first into the turnbuckles. Moose with clubbing shoulder blocks. Moose talks smack to Heath. Moose with a Big Biel Throw. Moose whips Heath into the turnbuckles. Moose with a forearm smash. Moose punches Heath. Moose is choking Heath with his boot. Moose kicks Heath in the gut. Moose grabs the left ear of Heath. Moose with another Biel Throw. Moose is picking Heath apart. Moose with knife edge chop. Heath slaps Moose in the face. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Moose whips Heath across the ring. Heath with a Running Boot. Heath drops Moose with a Leg Lariat. Moose regroups on the outside.

Moose nails Heath with The Pump Kick. Moose sends Heath face first into the steel ring post. Moose resets the referee’s ten count. Moose uses the ring post as a weapon. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose whips Heath into the steel ring steps. Moose rolls Heath back into the ring. Moose rams his boot across Heath’s face. Moose stands on the back of Heath’s neck. Moose stomps on the left hand of Heath. Heath fights from underneath. Moose shoves Heath. Moose kicks Heath in the face. Moose with The Garvin Stomp. Moose with clubbing blows to Heath’s back. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose stomps on Heath’s face. Moose applies a nerve hold on the middle rope. Moose whips Heath across the ring. Moose applies The Abdominal Stretch. Moose hammers down on Heath’s ribs. Heath starts biting Moose’s fingers.

Moose rocks Heath with a forearm smash. Moose dumps Heath out of the ring. Moose with Two Uranage Slams into the ring apron. Moose rolls Heath back into the ring. Moose with a cocky cover for a two count. Moose toys around with Heath. Moose slaps Heath in the face. Heath is pissed. Heath tees off on Moose. Heath whips Moose across the ring. Moose kicks Heath in the chest. Heath sends Moose crashing to the outside. Heath with The Slingshot Pescado. Moose denies The Wake Up. Heath avoids The Spear. Heath rolls Moose over for a two count. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call for a two count. Heath is displaying his frustration. Moose drops Heath with The Uranage Slam. Moose plants Heath with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Josh Alexander appears in the ring. Alexander drops Moose with The C4 Spike. Alexander got a multi-year contract with IMPACT. Alexander informs us that he’ll be getting his long overdue title rematch at IMPACT Rebellion PPV to close the show.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 299 of The Hoots Podcast