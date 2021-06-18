Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega for the Impact World Title is now official for the Slammiversary pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling.

Sami had his job reinstated during last night’s Impact, while Don Callis was fired from his job as Executive Vice President. We noted a few weeks back that Callis actually left the corporate job as his contract expired, but he was expected to remain on as an on-air talent, at least with Omega.

Moose vs. Chris Sabin is also now official for Slammiversary.

Slammiversary takes place on Saturday, July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, with a limited crowd in attendance. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omegaa (c)

Ultimate X for the X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Moose vs. Chris Sabin