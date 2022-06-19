IMPACT Slammiversary Results 6/19/22

The Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Andrew Everett vs. Alex Zayne In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Austin attacks Miguel with the cane before the bell rings. Everett slaps King in the chest. Double Pump Kick to Austin. Stereo Enzuigiri’s. Zayne with The MoonSauce. Zayne and Bailey are scaling the red cables. King with a Scorpion Kick. Back Elbow Party. King with a Spinning Heel Kick. King drops Zayne with The SpineBuster. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Miguel counters with a Hurricanrana. Miguel lands The SomerSault Plancha. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Austin with a Roundhouse Kick. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick to Everett. Austin follows that with The Fosbury Flop. Austin SuperKicks Zayne. Austin kicks Bailey in the face. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with a Leaping NeckBreaker on the ring apron.

Everett with a Release German Suplex on the apron. Everett wipes out everybody at ringside with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Everett sends Bailey face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner/German Suplex Combination. Miguel kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne catches Miguel in mid-air. PowerBomb/SpringBoard BlockBuster Combination. Zayne kicks King in the face. Austin kicks King in the gut. Austin punches Zayne in the back. Austin and Zayne goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but King blocks it. Bailey with The Ultimo Weapon off the red cables. Bailey with a Running Enzuigiri to Everett. Everett HeadButts Bailey.

Stalemate in the corner. Zayne delivers The Tower Of Doom. Miguel taunts Zayne. Miguel kicks Zayne in the face. Miguel drills Zayne with The Avalanche Canadian Destroyer. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of King. Miguel with a Spinning Enzuigiri to Austin. Austin, Bailey, King and Miguel are trading dueling kicks on the red cables. Austin with a low blow to Miguel. Chop Exchange. Everett joins the fray. Everett repositions his body on the red cables. Bailey with a Headscissors Takedown. Austin is finger tips away from the X-Division Title. Austin repeatedly kicks Zayne in the face. Bailey sends Austin crashing into the canvas. Bailey unhooks the X-Division Title to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey

Second Match: The Influence (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Madison Rayne and Taya Valkyrie will start things off. Valkyrie with a waist lock takedown. Valkyrie grapples around Rayne. Standing Switch Exchange. Valkyrie sends Rayne into the ropes. Valkyrie clotheslines Rayne for a one count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Rosemary tags herself in. Rosemary with clubbing blows to Rayne’s back. Rosemary starts biting Rayne’s forehead. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Rosemary sends Dashwood to the corner. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Dashwood’s chest. Valkyrie slaps Dashwood in the chest. Dashwood decks Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Dashwood knocks Rosemary off the ring apron. Valkyrie blocks a boot from Dashwood. Valkyrie kicks Dashwood in the back. Rosemary made the blind tag. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex. Rosemary goes for a Spear, but Rayne gets in the way. Rayne drives Rosemary back first into the ring apron. Rayne rolls Rosemary back into the ring.

Dashwood is putting the boots to Rosemary. Dashwood drives Rosemary face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Dashwood with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dashwood tags in Rayne. Rayne repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Rayne is choking Rosemary in the corner. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood drives Rosemary face first into the canvas for a two count. Dashwood with clubbing elbow smashes. Dashwood applies a rear chin lock. Dashwood transitions into a side headlock. Rosemary with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dashwood stops Rosemary in her tracks. Rosemary uses her feet to create separation. Valkyrie and Rayne are tagged in. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Valkyrie unloads a flurry of chops. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Dashwood.

Valkyrie kicks Dashwood in the chest. Valkyrie teep kicks Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Rosemary tags herself in. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary goes for The Spear, but Dashwood counters with The Spotlight Kick. Valkyrie pushes Dashwood into Rayne to break up the pin attempt. That leads us to a pier six brawl. The referee is losing control of the match. The Influence partake in The Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Spears for a two count. Raye shoves Rosemary into Valkyrie. Dashwood with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. The Influence connects with The Collab. Valkyrie dumps Dashwood out of the ring. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rosemary sits up. Valkyrie with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Rosemary plants Rayne with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Third Match: Sami Callihan vs. Moose In A Monster’s Ball Match

Callihan attacks Moose before the bell rings. Callihan HeadButts Moose. Forearm Exchange. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Callihan. Callihan throws Moose into the steel barricade. Callihan dumps a trash can on Moose’s back. Callihan attacks Moose with two metal cookie sheets. Moose slings a trash can lid into Callihan’s face. Moose is bleeding from the mouth. Moose is raining down haymakers. Callihan is busted open. Callihan rakes the eyes of Moose. Moose with Two Uranage Slams on the ring apron. Moose delivers another Uranage Slam, this time through a table on the floor. Moose lays a chair on the left ankle of Callihan. Callihan avoids a big chair shot. Moose and Callihan starts throwing chairs at each other. Moose goes for The Spear, but Callihan puts his inside the trash can. Callihan delivers multiple chair shots.

Callihan puts Moose upside down inside the trash can. Callihan rolls a barbed wire board into the ring. Callihan avoids The Spear. Moose decks Callihan with a back elbow smash. Callihan sends Moose crashing through the time keepers table. Callihan poses for the crowd. Callihan rolls Moose back into the ring. Callihan pours thousands of thumbtacks all over the ring. Moose denies The Tornado DDT. Moose hits The Go To Hell into the thumbtacks for a two count. Moose drags Callihan’s back against the thumbtacks. Moose goes for The Spear, but Callihan counters with The Death Valley Driver into the barbed wire board for a two count.

Moose and Callihan engages in a duel with the trash can lids. Moose with two forearm smashes. Callihan answers with three palm strikes. Moose nails Callihan with The Pump Kick. Callihan responds with a Lariat. Callihan connects with The Cactus Driver #97 on the thumbtacks for a two count. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose puts Callihan on the top turnbuckle. Callihan with the back door escape. Callihan kicks Moose in the face. Callihan PowerBombs Moose through the trash can. Callihan drops Moose with another Cactus #97 for a one count. Moose refuses to stay down. Callihan repeatedly hits Moose with a barbed wire baseball bat. Callihan plants Moose with The Cactus Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Jay with a knife edge chop. Jay clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Double Shoulder Tackle. Good Brothers regroup on the outside. SomerSault Plancha/Diving Dropkick Combination. Mark delivers The Cactus Elbow. Gallows uppercuts Mark. Gallows HeadButts Mark. Gallows drops Mark with The Big Boot. Jay bodyslams Anderson on the ramp. Big Boot Exchange. All hell is breaking loose in The Asylum. Mark rolls Anderson back into the ring. Jay gives his brother a steel chair. Jay tees off on Anderson. Mark with a SomerSault Plancha off the chair. Mark with a knife edge chop. Mark tosses Anderson back into the ring. Anderson kicks Mark in the gut. Anderson with two uppercuts. Anderson stomps on Mark’s chest. Anderson wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Mark with a Flying Boot. Mark tags in Jay. Jay kicks Anderson in the gut. Anderson rakes the eyes of Jay. Anderson drives Jay face first into the wedged chair behind the referee’s back. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Gallows slams Jay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows tags in Anderson. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Jay attacks the midsection of Anderson. Anderson punches Jay in the back. Jay kicks Anderson in the gut. Jay drops Anderson with a NeckBreaker. Anderson tags in Gallows. Jay SuperKicks Gallows. Mark and Anderson are tagged in. Mark unloads a flurry of strikes. Forearm Exchange. Mark ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Mark with two flying forearm smashes. Mark ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gallows reverses out of the irish whip from Mark. Mark with a shoulder block. Mark with a flying karate chop. Mark follows that with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to Anderson. Mark puts Anderson on the top turnbuckle. Mark slaps Anderson in the face. Mark with The Iconoclasm. Mark stomps on the midsection of Anderson. Mark drags Anderson to the corner. Mark gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Mark denies The SuperPlex. Mark HeadButts Anderson. Mark dives over Anderson. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

Anderson tags in Gallows. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Jay denies The Magic Killer. Jay Spears Anderson. Mark with an inside cradle for a two count. Gallows delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson talks smack to the crowd. Mark with a palm strike. Second Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Mark. Mark denies The Cutter. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Mark. Anderson uppercuts Mark. Mark reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Jay with a blindside uppercut. Mark kicks Gallows in the corner. Razor’s Edge/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Mark tags in Jay. Anderson denies The Jay Driller. Jay clotheslines Anderson. Anderson denies The Doomsday Device.. Anderson with The Assisted GunStun. Jay is displaying his fighting spirit. Jay goes for The Jay Driller, but Gallows counters with The SuperKicks. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, America’s Most Wanted walks down to the ring and had a celebratory beer with both tag teams.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. IMPACT Originals (The Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, Davey Richards) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Scott D’Amore joins the commentary team for this match. Pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Bennett repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. Dosey Do Routine. Stereo Corner Clotheslines. Sabin gets Taven tied up in the tree of woe. MCMG gangs up on The OGK. Edwards sends Shelley crashing to the outside. Bennett with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Benett. Sabin with the backslide cover for a two count. Sabin kicks Bennett in the gut. Sabin with a Vertical Suplex. Sabin tags in Aldis. Aldis with a forearm smash. Bennett answers with a thumb to the eye. Bennett unloads two knife edge chops. Misfired Clotheslines. Aldis catches Bennett in mid-air. Aldis with a Vertical Suplex. Aldis tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Bennett drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Bennett tags in Vincent. Haymaker Exchange. Kazarian with two blistering chops. Kazarian sends Vincent to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Vincent drives Kazarian back first into the turnbuckles. Edwards tags himself in. Edwards HeadButts Kazarian. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with a chop. Kazarian tags in Richards.

Richards tells Edwards to bring it. Edwards tags out to Taven. Taven taunts Richards. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Shelley made the blind tag. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards holds onto the ropes. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Richards kicks Taven in the face. Aldis with a running clothesline. Single Leg Crab/Camel Clutch/Double Basement Dropkick Combination Shelley kicks Vincent in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Block. Kazarian with a Shotgun Dropkick. Richards with a flying forearm smash. Aldis follows that with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Aldis with The Flying Elbow. MCMG clears the ring. Double Back Elbow. Double Vertical Suplex to Bennett. Leg Drop Party. Aldis with a Running Elbow Drop. Richards blasts Bennett with The PK. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. IMPACT Originals poses for the crowd. Sabin with a running elbow smash. Kazarian with a Corner Dropkick. Taven blocks a boot from Richards. Richards with a Mid-Kick. Aldis with a corner clothesline. Taven side steps Shelley into the turnbuckles.

Shelley takes a ride on The Honor No More Train. The referee is losing control of this match. Taven hooks the outside leg for a one count. Taven tags in Vincent. Vincent kicks Shelley in the face. Vincent with a Jumping Knee Strike. Vincent with a Saito Suplex. Vincet drops Shelley with a DDT for a two count. Sabin whips Vincent across the ring. Vincent with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. The OGK gangs up on Shelley. Bennett hooks the outside leg for a one count. Bennett applies a front face lock. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Bennett with The SpineBuster. Taven with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Taven follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Taven tags in Edwards. Edwards HeadButts Shelley. Edwards kicks Richards off the ring apron. Edwards slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Edwards tags in PCO. PCO with a gut punch. PCO with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Vincent drags Shelley out to the apron. PCO goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Shelley ducks out of the way.

Honor No More clears the ring. PCO tags in Vincent. Double Irish Whip. Shelley sends The OGK crashing to the outside. Shelley with two desperation boots. Shelley with The Double Shiranui. Shelley tags in Kazarian. Kazarian knocks Edwards off the apron. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop to Bennett. Vincent whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick to Taven. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Discus Lariat. Kazarian hits The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Vincent tags in PCO. Double Irish Whip. Kazarian slips over Honor No More’s back. Kazarian tags in Aldis. Aldis with rapid fire haymakers. Vincent kicks Aldis in the face. Aldis with a Back Body Drop. PCO goes for The Chokeslam, but Aldis counters with a double leg takedown. Aldis goes for The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf, but Taven counters with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bennett Spears Shelley. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian drops Bennett with The Slingshot DDT. Missile Dropkick Exchange.

Edwards kicks Sabin in the gut. Edwards rakes the eyes of Shelley. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Edwards. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Taven responds with The Stage Dive to the outside. Edwards is left alone in the ring with Richards. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Richards with a shoulder block. Richards with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Edwards avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Taven goes for The Shining Wizard, but Richards counters with a Knee Bar. Shelley gets Bennett trapped in The Border City Stretch. Aldis locks in The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf on Vincent. PCO breaks up the submission holds. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO with a DDT to Aldis. Taven with The Frog Splash. Vincent follows that with The Redrum. PCO hooks the outside leg for a two count. Honor No More clears the ring.

PCO bodyslams Aldis. PCO goes for The MoonSault, but Aldis ducks out of the way. Double Enzuigiri. Aldis with The Michinoku Driver. Aldis tags in Richards. Richards connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Richards tags in Sabin. Sabin gets distracted by Maria. PCO clotheslines the back of Sabin’s neck. Traci Brooks lays out Maria Kanellis at ringside. PCO drags Brooks into the ring. Kazarian dropkicks PCO. Kazarian helps Brooks get out of the ring. PCO with a Body Block. Kazarian has PCO perched on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian delivers The Flux Capacitor. Sabin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenny King runs interference. D’Lo Brown nails King with The Sky High. Brown launches Edwards over the top rope. Earl Hebner is trying to wake up his son. Brown lands The Frog Splash. SuperKick Party to PCO. The OGK runs into the ring. Stereo SuperKicks. Kazarian with The Twisting Flatliner to Bennett. Shelley hits The Shell Shock. Sabin plants PCO with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: The IMPACT Originals via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tasha Steelz (c) w/Savannah Evans vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In A Queen Of The Mountain Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. Mickie James Will Be The Special Guest Enforcer

Steelz pie faces Grace after the bell rings. Yim with a chop/forearm combination. Steelz and Evans sets up a table on the floor. Dosey Do Routine. Stereo Pump Kicks. Purrazzo sweeps out the legs of Yim. Green with a basement dropkick for a two count. Purrazzo and Green gangs up on Yim. Double Irish Whip. Yim lands The Suicide Dive. Steelz decks Green with a back elbow smash. Steelz with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the ring apron. Green with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Purrazzo follows that with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring post. Green hooks the outside leg of Steelz to score the first pinfall of the match. Steelz heads into the penalty box. Mickie throws Steelz and Evans into the penalty box. Yim delivers her combination offense. Yim with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Grace with a shoulder block. Grace punches Purrazzo in the back. Grace stomps on Purrazzo’s back. Yim with clubbing mid-kicks. Grace sends Purrazzo chest first into the turnbuckles. Yim is choking Purrazzo with her boot. Grace and Yim gangs up on Purrazzo. Double Vertical Suplex. Yim hooks the outside leg for a two count. Yim shoves Grace.

Double Irish Whip. Purrazzo kicks Yim in the face. Purrazzo decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Steelz gets freed from the penalty box. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Steelz with The Pump Kick. Steelz drops Grace with The CodeBreaker. Steelz thrust kicks the midsection of Yim. Steelz with The SpringBoard Bulldog for a two count. Mickie ejects Evans from the ringside area. Steelz starts arguing with Mickie. Steelz chops Green. Steelz with a Running Uppercut. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Yim kicks Steelz in the face. Yim becomes eligible after a German Suplex. Green now enters the penalty box. Green throws the cage door into Mickie’s face. Yim starts scaling the ladder. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Yim’s back. Grace and Steelz are trading back and forth shots on the top turnbuckle. Steelz hits The Super Cutter off the ladder. Grace prevents Purrazzo from getting a cheap pinfall. Grace with forearm shivers.

Purrazzo applies Two Fujiwara Arm-Bars. Green gets released from the penalty box. Purrazzo makes Steelz tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Steelz goes back into the penalty box. Purrazzo with a corner clothesline. Purrazzo whips Green into Grace. Grace kicks Green in the face. Grace launches Purrazzo over the top rope. Grace slaps Purrazzo in the face. Grace decks Green with a back elbow smash. Grace with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Green responds with The BackStabber. Green drops Yim with a flying forearm smash off the ladder for a two count. Purrazzo, Green and Yim are all eligible to go after the title. Green sends Yim face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Haymaker Exchange. Green grabs the knockouts title. Yim rolls Green over for a two count. Green with clubbing blows to Yim’s back. Green gloats with the knockouts title. Green with a drop toe hold into the ladder. Green with The Curb Stomp into the ladder. Yim responds with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Yim lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Yim hits The Package PileDriver on the floor. Grace will now enter the penalty box. Yim repositions the ladder in the ring. Tug Of War Party. Green HeadButts Steelz. Green climbs up the ladder with the title. Mickie pulls Green off the ladder. Mickie punches Green. Mickie SuperKicks Green. Mickie slides the title towards Yim. Purrazzo PowerBombs Yim into another ladder in the corner. Green drops Steelz with a Lifting Flatliner into a ladder. Green and Purrazzo starts scaling the ladder. Yim sends Green and Purrazzo crashing through the table on the floor. Grace delivers her combination offense. Grace with The Bridging German Suplex. Steelz tried to steal the pinfall from Grace, but the referee decided that both ladies are now eligible because of the double cover. Grace denies The Blackout. Steelz with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Grace knocks the title out of Steelz hands. Grace connects with The Muscle Buster. Steelz will head back to the penalty box. Grace climbs up the ladder and hangs the title above the ring to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace

Seventh Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young w/Violent By Design For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Young into the turnbuckles. Young turns Alexander over. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Young. Alexander shoves Young. Palm Strike Exchange. Alexander applies a waist lock. Young decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a Hip Toss. Young up kicks Alexander. Young ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Young goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Alexander holds onto the ropes. Young with a Hip Toss. Alexander with an up kick to Young. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Young kicks Alexander in the gut. Young hammers down on the back of Alexander’s neck. Young whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander kicks Young in the chest. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Young avoids The BME. Young scores the elbow knockdown. Young goes for a MoonSault, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Misfired Clotheslines. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Forearm Exchange. Haymaker Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Young. Young punches Alexander. Chop Exchange. Young with a straight right hand. Alexander kicks Young in the face. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Young. Alexander with combination palm strikes. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Young. Alexander with clubbing boot scrapes. Alexander delivers The Face Wash. Young drops Alexander with The Death Valley Bomb for a two count. Young whips Alexander chest first into the turnbuckles. Young poses for the crowd. Young rams Alexander’s face across the top strand. VBD sets up a table on the floor. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Young skins the cat. Alexander with forearm shivers. Young is teetering on the ring apron. Young punches Alexander. Young denies The Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex. Young lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Young starts tearing the ring apart. Alexander kicks Young in the face. Alexander decks Young with a back elbow smash. Young blocks The German Suplex. Alexander with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Alexander whips Young across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Young kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander with a GourdBuster. Alexander PowerBombs Young for a two count. Alexander applies The Boston Crab. Alexander knocks VBD off the apron. Alexander with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Young denies The C4 Spike. Young drops Alexander with The Stroke for a two count. Alexander denies The PileDriver. Alexander kicks Young in the gut. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Young sends Alexander face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Alexander dives over Young. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Young. Young with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Young is trying to wear down Alexander with clubbing haymakers in the corner. Young applies a wrist lock. Young sends Alexander to the corner. Alexander with The STO. Alexander lands The BME for a two count. Young drives Alexander back first into the turnbuckles.

Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Young counters with a Back Body Drop. Alexander scores a right jab. Alexander hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Alexander goes back to The Ankle Lock. Deaner throws yellow powder into Brian Hebner’s eyes right before Young started tapping. Alexander with a Release German Suplex to Deaner. Alexander kicks Doering off the apron. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander nails Doering with The Angle Slam through the table on the floor. Deaner grabs the VBD Flag, Alexander attacks Deaner with a hockey stick that had a Canadian Flag draped over it. Young blasts Alexander with The Guitar Shot for a two count. Young starts ripping off the canvas padding. Young connects with The PileDriver on the exposed wood for a two count. Young puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Alexander denies The Avalanche PileDriver. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Young kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander with The Uranage Slam. Alexander is busted open. Alexander plants Young with The C4 Spike on the exposed wood to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall </e

