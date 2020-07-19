IMPACT Slammiversary Shows Strong PPV Numbers, Television Tapings Begin Today

Last night IMPACT Wrestling held their Slammiversary pay per view in Tennessee, where Chris Bey, Deonna Purrazzo, and Eddie Edwards were all crowned champions, and the promotion saw some surprise debuts/returns including Heath Slater, The Good Brothers, Eric Young, and EC3.

According to PW Insider, the early indication is that last night’s show was one of IMPACT’s best in terms of online buy-rates in a long-time. The PPV had been teased as a big deal for months, and it appears that hype paid off. The show has also been received well critically from fans, including rapper Wale. Wale writes on Twitter, “WWE fans be beefin wit AEW fans and vice versa but everybody been showin impact love today ..wrestling Twitter is amazing.”

WWE fans be beefin wit AEW fans and vice versa but everybody been showin impact love today ..wrestling Twitter is amazing — Wale (@Wale) July 19, 2020

The company also began shooting their next round of AXS television tapings today in Tennessee, with one more shoot day set for tomorrow.