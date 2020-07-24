IMPACT Slammiversary To Be Aired In Ireland and The U.K. Tomorrow

The following press release was sent to Wrestling Headlines announcing that IMPACT Wrestling’s recent Slammiversary pay per view will be aired in Ireland and the United Kingdom on the Fight Network and SKY beginning tomorrow. Details can be found below.
Impact Wrestling UK: Slammiversary 2020 is coming to broadcast television in the UK and Ireland tomorrow.
The most talked about wrestling PPV of the year will receive it’s worldwide television premiere on Fight Network this Saturday (July 25) at 9pm.
Fans can see all the surprises, all the returns and all the action on SKY channel 192 (via Showcase TV).
The show saw the crowning of three new champions, as well as appearances from several former WWE stars.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?