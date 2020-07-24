IMPACT Slammiversary To Be Aired In Ireland and The U.K. Tomorrow

The following press release was sent to Wrestling Headlines announcing that IMPACT Wrestling’s recent Slammiversary pay per view will be aired in Ireland and the United Kingdom on the Fight Network and SKY beginning tomorrow. Details can be found below.

Impact Wrestling UK: Slammiversary 2020 is coming to broadcast television in the UK and Ireland tomorrow. The most talked about wrestling PPV of the year will receive it’s worldwide television premiere on Fight Network this Saturday (July 25) at 9pm. Fans can see all the surprises, all the returns and all the action on SKY channel 192 (via Showcase TV).

The show saw the crowning of three new champions, as well as appearances from several former WWE stars.