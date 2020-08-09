IMPACT Spoiler: Stipulation Revealed For Emergence Title Match

Last week IMPACT Wrestling announced the two-night Emergence special, which will air on August 18th and 25th on AXS TV and feature a main event of Deonna Purrazzo defending her Knockouts title against former champion Jordynne Grace. The Slammiversary rematch was rumored to have a special stipulation added that the promotion has yet to reveal.

According to Fightful Select, the bout will be a 30-minute Iron Woman matchup, with reports being that both Grace and Purrazzo didn’t know the stipulation themselves until the day before the taping.

We’ll keep you updated on when IMPACT officially confirms the stipulation. As of this writing the only announced bout is Purrazzo and Grace.