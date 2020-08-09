IMPACT Spoiler: Stipulation Revealed For Emergence Title Match

Last week IMPACT Wrestling announced the two-night Emergence special, which will air on August 18th and 25th on AXS TV and feature a main event of Deonna Purrazzo defending her Knockouts title against former champion Jordynne Grace. The Slammiversary rematch was rumored to have a special stipulation added that the promotion has yet to reveal.
According to Fightful Select, the bout will be a 30-minute Iron Woman matchup, with reports being that both Grace and Purrazzo didn’t know the stipulation themselves until the day before the taping.
We’ll keep you updated on when IMPACT officially confirms the stipulation. As of this writing the only announced bout is Purrazzo and Grace.
- New Details On Why Brandi Rhodes Deleted Her Twitter
- Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW’s Status With TNT, Tells Fan Not To Worry
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Raw Feud Continues During Live Twitch Broadcast
- Eric Young Says He’s Been Very Smart With His Money Prior To Re-Signing With IMPACT, Talks His Different Characters
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch