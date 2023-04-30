Impact Wrestling held their second set of Spring Slugfest TV tapings on Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. These spoilers should air on Thursday, May 18 and May 25. You can click here for the spoilers from Friday, which should air on May 4 and May 11. Below are Saturday’s spoilers:

* The Design defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in a match for Before The Impact

* Sami Callihan defeated Shogun Jackson in a match for Before The Impact

EPISODE 1, TO AIR ON MAY 18:

* X Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Laredo Kid in a non-title match to kick off the Impact tapings. Miguel removed Laredo’s mask to get the roll-up. Miguel cut a promo on wanting respect and a quality opponent, so Chris Sabin answered the call and they had a back & forth to set up a match at Under Siege

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin retained over Rhino. After the match, Maclin attacked with weapons, including a shovel, until security stopped him. Rhino was stretchered out

* Jason Hotch defeated Impact World Tag Team Champion Ace Austin. Brian Myers hit Austin with a cheap shot to help Hotch win

* Jody Threat defeated Sierra

* Trinity Fatu defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. Taylor Wilde kept trying to assist King but was ejected. After the match, Jai Vidal came out and said Gisele Shaw accepts Fatu’s challenge for Under Siege. Trinity blocked a sneak attack and laid Vidal out

* Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura and Alex Shelley defeated Moose, Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards. Kazarian argued with his partners throughout the match

EPISODE 2, TO AIR ON MAY 25:

* Chris Sabin defeated Mike Bailey

* Kenny King and Sheldon Jean defeated Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. Nick Aldis was doing guest commentary here, and he had a few words with King to build to their Under Siege match

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde defeated Jessicka. After the match, The Coven double teamed Jessicka until Courtney Rush, who is Rosemary, came out to make the save. This indicates that Rosemary loses her gimmick/powers some time before the match

* Jordynne Grace defeated Alisha Edwards

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey defeated John Skyler

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin came out to announce that his Under Siege match with PCO is off because he “killed” PCO. He then picked an opponent to defend against because he’s a fighting champion, and that was Champagne Singh. Singh and Shera came out to accept the challenge but Impact President Scott D’Amore cut them off and had words with Maclin. D’Amore said Maclin will still defend at Under Siege and implied he will be pushed if he wins. Maclin asked who his opponent is… D’Amore introduced PCO as the lights went out. PCO cleared the ring and stood tall

* Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained over Killer Kelly

