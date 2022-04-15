Kaleb With A K has apparently announced his departure from Impact Wrestling.

Caleb Conley took to Twitter this week and indicated that he is leaving the company, noting that he hates how the relationship ended.

“I’ve spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave me an opportunity while the whole world was shut down & it turned into some of the most fun I’ve ever had. I hate how it ended but life is full of peaks and valleys. Thank you to everyone there especially all the KOs,” he wrote.

Impact Producer Lance Storm responded to Conley’s post and wrote, “A pleasure working with you. I hope our paths cross again.”

Conley has been affiliated with Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence (Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne), but he was apparently dismissed by them on Before The Impact last night after Rayne defeated Jessie McKay. Conley then cut a promo to the crowd but W. Morrissey came out to open Impact, and put him through a table to write him out of the storylines.

Conley first started working with Impact in April 2016, and has worked under the Suicide mask. He left the company in January 2019, but later returned in September 2020 as Dashwood’s personal photographer.

Conley has worked several indie dates while with Impact. He rarely wrestled with Impact and last competed at the January 22 Impact tapings, teaming with Rayne for a loss to The IInspiration.

