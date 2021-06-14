Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey took to Twitter this morning and had praise for WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who retained in Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” main event over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

Bey commented on how Kross is a star.

He wrote, “Kross is literally a star… anyone hating 100% doesn’t have their own company [laughing emoji]”

One fan responded with, “Tell that to the crowd last night, who was dead silent and cheered everybody but him.”

Bey wrote back, “I don’t need to. I understand business.”

Bey also commented on why he got into pro wrestling, and said he loved sports entertainment because people felt legit and larger than life, as Kross does.

“I didn’t get into wrestling because of how talented a wrestler was at wrestling. Nor did I grow up in an era where everyone felt relatable. I loved sports entertainment because people felt legit and larger than life. That’s Kross”

Bey continued making related comments on Kross and last night’s Takeover main event, going back & forth with fans. You can see his related tweets below, along with a GIF exchange he had with Kross.

Kross is literally a star… anyone hating 100% doesn’t have their own company 😂 — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

I don’t need to. I understand business — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

I didn’t get into wrestling because of how talented a wrestler was at wrestling. Nor did I grow up in an era where everyone felt relatable. I loved sports entertainment because people felt legit and larger than life. That’s Kross — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

I’m glad he doesn’t. I’m tired of seeing so much of the same stuff — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

Brock… Lesnar… one of the most decorated athletes of a generation did 1 move for the majority of the past 7 years… 🤷🏾‍♂️ I hear you, but yeah. Flavors of ice cream. You like it or you don’t — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

At the end of the day, we’re all entitled to our own opinions. A spade is a spade. I call it like I see it. If I had a company, I’d definitely back the most educated speaker and guy with the most presence. The guy who comes off most legit, because he is lol — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

I understand. Everyone these days want their opinions to dictate the direction of the show. Imagine if the internet was as dominant as it is now in 2003? HHH would have lost the belt and never got it back 😂😂 — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

Don’t get me wrong either, wrestling is dope as ever rn. So much variety. But that’s why we gotta continue to mix it. That main event had so much variety. — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 14, 2021

