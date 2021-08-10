IMPACT star John E. Bravo recently filed to trademark his name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “entertainment uses, namely professional wrestling exhibitions and performances. The filing was officially made by Bravo (real name John Mellnick) on August 5th, with a full detailed description of what that entails below.

Mark For: JOHN E. BRAVO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler. Providing professional wrestling persona by using stage name. Namely a continued program about wrestling accessible by television satellite audio video and computer network. Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.