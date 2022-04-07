Savannah Evans has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

Evans recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast and revealed that officials called her about the deal in March. After working out some contract details, she signed it just last week.

Evans talked about how Impact producer Tommy Dreamer brought her in last year.

“Um, yeah, so I originally got a call from Tommy Dreamer back, I would say it was June or July of last year,” she recalled (H/T WWTalkPod). “He had been speaking with my trainer, one of my trainers, Caleb Konley [Kaleb With A K], who is also with Impact, about bringing me in. So we got all the information he needed. He had an idea for what he wanted to do with me on the show, and that was the start of me coming in and doing some stuff with Impact. But, about the signing itself, I got that call, maybe three weeks ago. Worked out all the fine details on the contract and then sent it back last week.”

Evans responded to a tweet on her new contract and wrote, “Biggest moment by far [folded hands emoji]”

Evans debuted with Impact at the Emergence tapings in August 2021, and has been aligned with current Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz since then after Steelz split from Kiera Hogan, who was on her way out of the company. Evans won her first singles match, which was a Monster’s Ball bout at Knockouts Knockouts last fall, defeating Kimber Lee, Jordynne Grace and Alisha Edwards.

Evans told Women’s Wrestling Talk that winning the Monster’s Ball match, which was dedicated to the late Daffney, was one of her personal favorite moments. She also said the October 21 loss to Mickie James was big for her.

Evans did some WWE enhancement work in 2017, and again during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, participating in a talent tryout. She noted that WWE did not offer her a contract. Evans made her AEW debut in October 2020, teaming with KiLynn King for a loss to Ivelisse and Diamante on AEW Dark. She then took a loss to Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dark in March 2021.

From Charlotte, North Carolina, Evans has been wrestling since 2014. She was trained by Cedric Alexander and the legendary George South, in addition to Conley.

