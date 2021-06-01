Impact Wrestling and NJPW star TJP recently underwent surgery to repair a broken nose.

TJP noted on Instagram that he suffered the broken nose about a month ago and has been wrestling with it “broken and kinda loose.” He waited to get the surgery due to the Impact schedule, and likely will not miss any time as he waited until the last set of TV tapings had ended. TJP indicated on social media that he went under the knife last Thursday.

TJP will compete in a historic match this Thursday night as he and Impact X Division Champion Josh Alexander do battle in the first-ever 60 Minute Ironman Match for the X Division Title. The match will begin on Before The Impact, and then wrap up in the opening moments of the main Impact episode on AXS TV. He will then face Kevin Knight on Friday’s NJPW Strong show.

Stay tuned for more on TJP’s status. You can see his full Instagram post with photos below:

“Hey guys! For those that have asked my story post yesterday was from surgery for a nose fracture that I’ve been performing with for a few weeks. I broke my nose about a month ago and had been wrestling with it broken and kinda loose. Had to finally get it set in place and a tube put inside for the septum. Just needed to wait until I had some time to do it because my schedule was really heavy the last month or so. Thanks for all the well wishes, I hope that alleviates everyone’s concerns. For those who applaud my face being broken, thanks for watching, and I hope you still enjoy the matches on Impact and NJPW Strong.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.