Impact Stars and Executive Joke About WWE’s RAW Underground

Several Impact Wrestling stars took shots at WWE’s new RAW Underground concept on Twitter last night.

The jabs began after Josh Mathews responded to a tweet from Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. As noted, Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace has been announced for next week and the storyline is that if Lee can take out Grace before Emergence Night 2, then Purrazzo will grant her a title shot.

Mathews responded to Purrazzo’s tweet to Lee and wrote, “This one might need to be settled on #IMPACTUNDERGROUND Jk Jk #IMPACTonAXSTV”

New Impact star Karl Anderson, who left WWE back in April, then joined in.

“Please, For the love of God, anything but that ..,” Anderson wrote.

Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also responded to Mathews’ jab at RAW Underground.

“I expect this from @THETOMMYDREAMER or but not a corporate VP or @IMPACTWRESTLING Welcome to the don’t give a F gang! This tweet might just win the night! This tweet might just win the night!,” D’Amore joked.

“I did say ‘JK JK’ [hand over mouth emojis] [laughing emojis] #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Mathews responded.

You can see the related tweets below:

