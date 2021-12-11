Fightful Select has revealed that several big stars are backstage for tonight’s ROH Final Battle pay per view.

-Top IMPACT talent and former Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo is backstage and is expected to be used in some capacity on the show. Fellow knockout Jordynne Grace is also present for the show, but it is not known if she will be appearing or if she is just supporting her husband Jonathan Gresham, who will be main eventing the show against Jay Lethal.

-IMPACT’s Wesley Blake is also at the venue. Reports are that he does have a planned appearance of some sort.

-EC3 was slated for the show at some point. It is not specified if he will be appearing or if this was just a former plan that didn’t come through.