IMPACT Wrestling recently held their Citrus Brawl television tapings and on night two a new matchup was revealed for the June 19th Slammiversary pay-per-view from Nashville, Tennessee. SPOILER BELOW.

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be taking on The Briscoes for the IMPACT tag team titles. The match will be officially confirmed when the tapings air on AXS TV.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:

-Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the IMPACT world title

-The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team titles

-Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim in a Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts title

-Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. TBA in an Ultimate X Match for the X-Division title