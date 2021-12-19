IMPACT Throwback Throwdown II Results 12/18/21

The Davis Arena

Louisville, Kentucky

“In the main event of Winter War ’84, you will defend your International Commonwealth Television Championship… against Santa Claus!” Sex Ferguson vs SANTA?!

First Match: Chad 2 Badd (Karl Anderson) vs. Bill Ding (Trey Miguel)

The referee tells Ding to take off his helmet. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ding applies a side headlock. Badd whips Ding across the ring. Ding drops Badd with a shoulder tackle. Ding flexes his muscles. Badd drops down on the canvas. Badd scores the elbow knockdown. Badd clotheslines Ding. Badd applies a wrist lock. Badd with a Leg Drop across the left shoulder of Ding. Badd maintains wrist control. Badd hooks the outside leg for a two count. Badd talks smack to Ding. Badd slams Ding’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Ding side steps Badd into the turnbuckles. The referee caught Ding using the middle rope for leverage. Ding argues with the referee.

Ding kicks Badd in the face for a two count. Ding with clubbing elbow smashes. Ding goes into the lateral press for a one count. Ding applies a rear chin lock. Ding rakes the eyes of Badd. Ding goes for a Flying Splash, but Badd puts his foot up in the air. Badd with two double hand chops. Badd with a forearm smash. Badd thrust kicks the midsection of Ding. Badd uppercuts Ding. Badd delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. Ding reverses out of the irish whip from Badd. Badd slaps Ding in the ass. Badd whips Ding across the ring. Badd with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Badd with a corner clothesline. Ding side steps Badd into the turnbuckles. This time the referee caught Ding using the top rope for leverage. The referee admonishes Ding. Ding with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ding goes for a Flying Leg Drop, but Badd ducks out of the way. Badd with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Badd with a Regular Atomic Drop. Badd connects with The Big Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chad 2 Badd via Pinfall

Second Match: The Rhythmic Warriors vs. The Sunday Morning Express

SME attacks Rhythmic Warriors before the bell rings. Editor starts choking Swinger in the corner. Rhythmic Warriors tees off on SME. Stereo Boots. Stereo Clotheslines. Singer lands The Suicide Dive. Swinger with a flying double axe handle strike off the ring apron. Singer rolls Ace back into the ring. Reporter kicks Singer in the gut. Reporter whips Singer across the ring. Singer pulls Reporter down to the mat for a one count. Double Wrist Kick. Swinger with a straight right hand. Editor breaks up the pin attempt. Wrist Lock Exchange. Reporter applies a side headlock. Reporter removes Singer’s wig. Singer with a deep arm-drag. Singer applies an arm-bar. Reporter drives his knee into the midsection of Singer. Reporter slams Singer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Reporter with the irish whip. Singer sends Reporter shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Singer drops Reporter with The Divorce Court. Singer applies a wrist lock. Singer delivers The Old School. Singer applies a wrist lock. Singer kicks Editor in the gut. Singer with a double wrist lock. Singer with a Double Old School. Meeting Of The Minds. Double Toe Kick. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Reporter uses the middle rope as a weapon. Reporter applies a side headlock. Editor tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Singer with a double clothesline. Singer tags in Swinger. Swinger with two throat thrusts. Swinger with two haymakers. Swinger follows that with Two Inverted Atomic Drops. Swinger applies The Sleeper Hold. Editor rakes the eyes of Swinger. Reporter inadvertently clocks Editor with The Flying Double Axe Handle Striker. Swinger tags in Singer. Singer scores two elbow knockdowns. Singer with two clotheslines. Singer with The Tower Of London. Rhythmic Warriors connects with Stereo Schoolboy Rollups to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Rhythmic Warriors via Pinfall

Third Match: Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin) w/Rusty Iron vs. Frank The Butcher (Rhino)

Rayzor kicks Butcher in the gut. Rayzor with a straight right hand. Butcher reverses out of the irish whip from Rayzor. Butcher drops Rayzor with a shoulder tackle. Butcher slams Rayzor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher with two bodyshots. Butcher inadvertently chops the top turnbuckle pad. Rayzor repeatedly stomps on Butcher’s chest. Rayzor attacks the midsection of Butcher. Rayzor with a forearm smash. Rayzor with a toe kick. Rayzor is choking Butcher in the corner. Butcher launches Rayzor over the top rope. Butcher knocks Rayzor off the ring apron. Butcher plays the crowd. Rayzor uses Iron as a human shield. Rayzor with a straight right hand. Butcher with a gut punch. Butch slams Rayzor’s head on the apron. Butcher delivers The Slice. Rayzor sends Butcher shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Rayzor slams the left shoulder of Butcher on the apron. Rayzor wraps the left shoulder of Butcher around the bottom turnbuckle. Rayzor kicks the left elbow of Butcher. Rayzor with clubbing blows to Butcher’s back. Rayzor stands on the back of Butcher’s neck. Rayzor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rayzor stomps on Butcher’s back. Rayzor with a forearm smash. Butcher with two haymakers. Butcher sends Rayzor to the corner. Rayzor kicks Butcher in the face. The referee gets distracted by Iron. Rayzor delivers the low blow. Rayzor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rayzor puts a cigarette in his mouth. Rayzor toys around with Butcher. Rayzor hammers down on the left shoulder of Butcher. Rayzor applies an arm-bar. Butcher with a straight right hand. Butcher sends Rayzor to the corner. Butcher with a running slice. Rayzor avoids the short-arm clothesline. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher with a tomahawk chop. Butcher connects with The Slice to pickup the victory. After the match, Iron starts shoving Butcher. Rayzor attacks Butcher with a metal spike.

Winner: Frank The Butcher via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace) vs. Lady Bird Johnston (Jessica Havok)

Johnston attacks Cobb before the bell rings. Johnston slams Cobb’s head on the ring apron. Johnston wraps the hoodie around Cobb’s neck. Johnston rolls Cobb back into the ring. Johnston stomps on Cobb’s back. Cobb kicks Johnston in the face. Cobb applies The Sleeper Hold. Johnston backs Cobb into the turnbuckles. Johnston sends Cobb back first into the canvas. Johnston backs Cobb into the ropes. Johnston with a forearm smash. Johnston whips Cobb across the ring. Cobb holds onto the ropes. Cobb kicks Johnston in the chest. Johnston hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Johnston is choking Cobb with her boot. Johnston repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Johnston with the irish whip.

Cobb ducks under two clotheslines from Johnston. Johnston with a straight right hand. Cobb kicks Johnston in the face. Johnston with a GutWrench Slam. Johnston stomps on Cobb’s chest. Johnston applies The Camel Clutch. Johnston talks smack to Cobb. Johnston delivers Three Tunnels Of Love for a two count. Cobb fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cobb with three short-arm lariats. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb denies The Chokeslam. Johnston with a Roundhouse Kick. Cobb clotheslines Johnston. Cobb wraps her legs around Johnston’s neck. Cobb repeatedly bounces Johnston’s head on the canvas. Cobb with forearm shivers. Johnston hits The Samoan Drop. Johnston brings a tire iron into the ring. The referee admonishes Johnston. Cobb connects with The Rolling Senton to pickup the victory.

Winner: Georgia Cobb via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Quincey Cosmos (Rohit Raju) vs. Guiseppe Scovelli Jr. (Josh Mathews)

Cosmos attacks Scovelli before the bell rings. Cosmos with two haymakers. Scvoelli reverses out of the irish whip from Cosmos. Cosmos drops Scovelli with a shoulder tackle. Cosmos poses for the crowd. Scovelli drops down on the canvas. Scovelli leapfrogs over Cosmos. Scovell with a shoulder tackle. Cosmos drops down on the canvas. Scovelli with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Scovelli with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cosmos sends Scovelli face first into the middle rope. Cosmos with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Cosmos stomps on Scovelli’s chest. Cosmos stomps on Scovelli’s back. Scovelli with heavy bodyshots. Cosmos pulls Scovelli down to the mat. Cosmos with a running axe handle strike for a two count.

Cosmos stomps on Scovelli’s back. Cosmos with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Following a snap mare takeover, Cosmos applies a rear chin lock. Scovelli decks Cosmos with a JawBreaker. Scovelli side steps Cosmos into the turnbuckles. Scovelli clotheslines Cosmos. Scovelli scores the elbow knockdown. Scovelli dropkicks Cosmos. Cosmos reverses out of the irish whip from Scovelli. Scovelli with a Headscissors Takeover. Cosmos sends Scovelli into the ropes. Scovelli with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Cosmos pulls the referee into harms way. Cosmos hits The Leaping Flatliner. Cosmos gets distracted by Scovelli Sr. Scovelli Jr. with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Scovelli connects with The CodeBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Guiseppe Scovelli Jr. via Pinfall

– DJ 2 Large (Moose) came out to speak to the Louisville crowd. He plugs his upcoming album. Colonel E. Corn (John E. Bravo) and Pelvis Wesley (HEATH) beat down DJ 2 large to close the segment.

Sixth Match: “Hard” Harry Hall (Jake Something) vs. Badlands Bart (Larry D) In A Four Corners Bull Rope Match

Tug Of War. Bart touches one turnbuckle pad. Hall is throwing haymakers at Bart. Hall clotheslines Bart. Hall touches two turnbuckle pads. Bart rakes the eyes of Hall. Hall slams Bart’s head on the two turnbuckle pads. Bart decks Hall with a back elbow smash. Hall with a Body Block. Hall touches three turnbuckles pads. Bart rams the bull rope into the nether regions of Hall. Bart flips Hall over with the bull rope. Bart kicks Hall in the gut. Bart punches Hall in the back. Bart hammers down on the back of Hall’s neck. Bart uses the top rope as a weapon. Bart is choking Hall with his boot. Forearm Exchange.

Bart levels Hall with Two Body Avalanches. Hall sends Bart back first into the turnbuckles. Hall touches three turnbuckles. Bart hits The SpineBuster. Bart with a Running Elbow Drop. Bart touches three turnbuckle pads. Hall stops Bart in his tracks. Hall clotheslines Bart. Hall with a Body Avalanche. Hall rocks Bart with a forearm smash. Hall with a running clothesline. Hall touches two turnbuckle pads. Hall with a forearm smash. Hall connects with The Black Hole Slam. Bart pulls Hall out of the ring. Bart attacks Hall with the cowbell. Bart rolls the bull rope around Hall’s neck. Bart and Hall touches three turnbuckle pads. Hall dive over Bart. Hall touches the fourth turnbuckle pad to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Hard” Harry Hall

Seventh Match: Ima Belle (Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Rusty Iron (Gia Miller) w/Rip Rayzor

Belle side steps Iron into the turnbuckles. Belle repeatedly slams Iron’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Belle with the irish whip. Belle levels Iron with The Body Avalanche. Iron reverses out of the irish whip from Belle. Belle ducks a clothesline from Iron. Belle with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Iron decks Belle with a JawBreaker. Iron pulls Belle down to the mat. Iron stands on Belle’s hair. Iron applies a rear chin lock on the middle rope. Rayzor attacks Belle behind the referee’s back. Iron goes back to the rear chin lock. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Iron reverses out of the irish whip from Belle. Belle holds onto the ropes. Belle decks Iron with a back elbow smash. Rayzor trips Belle from the outside. Iron kicks Belle in the gut.

Iron gets Belle tied up in the ropes. Iron with forearm shivers. Iron sends Belle face first into the canvas. Iron is choking Belle with her knee for a two count. Iron applies The Camel Clutch. Belle with a drop toe hold. Belle goes for a Running Splash, but Iron ducks out of the way. Iron is putting the boots to Belle. Iron punches Belle in the back. Iron with two snap mare takeovers. Belle answers with a back elbow smash. Belle clotheslines Iron. Belle ducks a clothesline from Iron. Belle with two clotheslines. Belle with a Lou Thez Press. Belle transitions into a ground and pound attack. Belle whips Iron across the ring. Belle scores the elbow knockdown. Belle takes a bow. Belle connects with The Cartwheel Knee Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, Frank The Butcher runs after Rayzor and Iron

Winner: Ima Belle to pickup the victory.

Eight Match: Tim Burr (Josh Alexander) vs. Eric “The Red” Wood (William Morrissey)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wood sends Burr face first into the canvas. Wood poses for the crowd. Burr grabs the left leg of Wood. Wood punches Burr in the back. Burr ducks a clothesline from Wood. Burr applies a waist lock. Wood with a back elbow smash. Wood unloads three knife edge chops. Shoulder Block Exchange. Wood side steps Burr into the ropes. Wood clotheslines Burr over the top rope. Wood is throwing haymakers at Burr. Burr with a blistering chop. Wood denies the bodyslam. Wood with a double axe handle strike.

Wood continues to gloat. Wood with clubbing blows to Burr’s chest. Burr is pissed. Burr ducks a clothesline from Wood. Burr delivers the chop block. Burr goes for a Bodyslam, but Wood blocks it. Wood goes for a Powerslam, but Burr lands back on his feet. Burr sends Wood to the corner. Burr ducks a clothesline from Wood. Burr with three flying double axe handle strikes. Wood applies The Bear Hug. Burr refuses to quit. Burr with clubbing karate chops. Burr nails Woods with The Bell Clap. Burr blocks a boot from Wood. Burr starts chopping the right knee of Wood. Burr bodyslams Wood. Burr connects with The Running Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tim Burr via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) vs. Wanda The Werewoman (Savannah Evans)

Werewoman refuses to shake Fitbody’s hands. Fitbody does a mid-match workout and the thriller dance. Werewoman backs Fitbody into the turnbuckles. Werewoman with a Hip Toss. Werewoman with The Air Plane Spin. Werewoman hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Werewoman levels Fitbody with The Body Avalanche. Werewoman punches Fitbody in the back. Werewoman sends Fitbody to the corner. Werewoman with another Body Avalanche. Werewoman rakes the back of Fitbody.

Fitbody side steps Werewoman into the turnbuckles. Fitbody applies The Sleeper Hold. Werewoman sends Fitbody back first into the canvas. Werewoman applies The Claw. Fitbody with heavy bodyshots. Werewoman goes back to The Claw. Fitbody with three toe kicks. Fitbody ducks under three clotheslines from Werewoman. Fitbody with another toe kick. Werewoman blocks a boot from Fitbody. Fitbody with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fitbody drops Werewoman with The Running Bulldog. Fitbody kicks The $237,000 Man (RD Evans) off the ring apron. Werewoman starts viciously biting Fitbody which causes the disqualification.

Winner: Jazzy Fitbody via Disqualification

Tenth Match: STOMP In Paradise (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) vs. The Russians (Madman Fulton & Tony Gunn)

GI Broski and Stalingrad The Stangler will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Strangler applies a hammerlock. Strangler transitions into a side headlock. Strangler goes back to the hammerlock. Strangler shoves Broski. Strangler flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Broski with a Delayed Bodyslam. Broski mocks Strangler. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Strangler backs Broski into the turnbuckles. Broski blocks a boot from Strangler. Broski applies a side headlock. Strangler whips Broski across the ring. Broski drops Strangler with a shoulder tackle. Strangler drops down on the canvas. Broski denies The Hip Toss. Broski clotheslines Strangler. Broski tags in Crunchin. Crunchin hammers down on the left shoulder of Strangler. Crunchin applies a wrist lock. Crunchin tags in Broski. Stomp In Paradise works on the left wrist of Strangler. Strangler breaks the grip. Strangler tags in Siberian. Siberian towers over Crunchin. Crunchin runs into Siberian. Shoulder Block Exchange. Siberian kicks Crunchin in the face. Siberian repeatedly stomps on Crunchin’s chest.

Siberian goes for a Bodyslam, but Crunchin lands back on his feet. Crunchin ducks a clothesline from Siberian. Crunchin with a flying shoulder tackle. Siberian sends Crunchin to the corner. Siberian with clubbing shoulder blocks. Strangler tags himself in. Strangler applies a wrist lock. Siberian with clubbing arm-ringers behind the referee’s back. Strangler goes into the cover for a two count. Strangler grabs a side wrist lock. The Russians continue to use the referee’s vision to their advantage. The referee tells Broski to get out of the ring. Siberian doesn’t realize he’s ringing up the left arm of Strangler. Stereo Gut Punches. Meeting Of The Minds. Strangler reverses out of the irish whip from Crunchin. Crunchin goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Strangler ducks out of the way. Strangler goes into the lateral press for a two count. Strangler applies a rear chin lock. Strangler punches Crunchin in the back. Strangler goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Crunchin lands back on his feet. Crunchin tags in Broski. Broski clotheslines Strangler. Broski knocks Siberian off the ring apron. Broski slams Strangler’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Broski repeatedly stomps on Strangler’s chest. Broski delivers The Running Boot for a two count.

Broski whips Strangler across the ring. Broski goes for a dropkick, but Strangler holds onto the ropes. Strangler stomps on the midsection of Broski. Strangler drags Broski to the corner. Strangler tags in Siberian. Siberian is putting the boots to Broski. Siberian uses the middle rope as a weapon. Siberian drives his knee into the midsection of Broski. Siberian whips Broski across the ring. Broski sends Siberian face first into the canvas. Broski dumps Strangler out of the ring. Strangler wisely pulls Crunchin off the apron. Siberian levels Broski with The Body Avalanche. The Russians connects with The Double Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Siberian goes for The Running Leg Drop, but Broski ducks out of the way. Crunchin and Strangler are tagged in. Crunchin ducks a clothesline from Strangler. Crunchin with a corner clothesline to Siberian. Crunchi side steps Strangler into Siberian. Crunchin bodyslams Strangler. Crunchin dropkicks Siberian to the floor. Crunchin hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Strangler uses Siberian for leverage. Broski attacks Siberian with the water gun. Broski clotheslines Siberian over the top rope. Stomp In Paradise plants Strangler with their Blockbuster/Samoan Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: STOMP In Paradise via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: Sex Ferguson (c) (DOC Gallows) vs. Santa Claus (Willie Mack) In A North Pole Street Fight For The International Commonwealth Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Santa outpowers Ferguson. Strong lockup. Ferguson backs Santa into the turnbuckles. Santa ducks a clothesline from Ferguson. Santa applies a wrist lock. Ferguson reaches the middle rope which forces the break. Ferguson punches Santa. Ferguson slams Santa’s head on the ring apron. Ferguson grabs a crutch. Santa delivers the low blow. Santa attacks Ferguson with the crutch. Ferguson needs a PBR Break. Santa whips Ferguson with the broom. Ferguson kicks Santa in the gut. Ferguson punches Santa in the back. Santa with a toe kick. Santa makes Ferguson wears a unicorn mask. Santa treats Ferguson like a reindeer. Santana with a basement dropkick. Ferguson regroups on the outside. Santa with a straight right hand. Santa slams Ferguson’s head on the steel ring steps.

Ferguson with the greco roman eye poke. Ferguson kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Santa. Ferguson poses for the crowd. Ferguson with a low blow. Ferguson attacks Santa with the cup. Ferguson wraps the wrist tape around Santa’s neck. Ferguson flings a steel chair into the ring. Ferguson sends Santa face first into the wedged chair for a two count. Ferguson takes off his boots. Both men are knocked down after a double boot shot. Santa is throwing haymakers at Ferguson. Santa ducks a clothesline from Ferguson. Santa with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Ferguson answers with another low blow. Ferguson brings a case of PBR into the ring. Ferguson starts chugging PBR cans. Santa with a low blow. Santa kicks Ferguson in the gut. Santa hits The Stunner. Santa connects with The Running Senton Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: New International Commonwealth Television Champion, Santa Claus via Pinfall

