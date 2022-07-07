Tonight’s post-Against All Odds edition of Impact Wrestling will open with former AEW star Alan Angels making his debut. He will challenge X Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey.
Tonight’s show is scheduled to feature a vignette for a soon-to-be debuting Knockout who has worked internationally, according to PWInsider.
The following has also been announced for tonight’s Impact, which airs on AXS at 8pm ET:
* Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a #1 contender’s match
* Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel
* PCO vs. Black Taurus
Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Alisha Edwards vs. Gisele Shaw. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
