Tonight’s post-Against All Odds edition of Impact Wrestling will open with former AEW star Alan Angels making his debut. He will challenge X Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Tonight’s show is scheduled to feature a vignette for a soon-to-be debuting Knockout who has worked internationally, according to PWInsider.

The following has also been announced for tonight’s Impact, which airs on AXS at 8pm ET:

* Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a #1 contender’s match

* Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel

* PCO vs. Black Taurus

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Alisha Edwards vs. Gisele Shaw. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook.

