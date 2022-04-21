Impact Wrestling is set to celebrate a major milestone this summer.

The 2020 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view is currently scheduled for Sunday, June 19, according to Fightful Select. The event is set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, and there will be a set of Impact TV tapings that Monday, June 20. There’s no word yet on which venue will host the show.

Slammiversary will mark exactly 20 years since the promotion first launched. It’s likely that there will be a 20th anniversary celebration theme of sorts.

NWA TNA, which became TNA and then Impact Wrestling, held their first weekly pay-per-view on June 19, 2002 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The show was headlined by Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock defeating Malice to capture the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title. NWA TNA moved to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for their fourth and fifth weekly pay-per-view shows, but then moved to the TNA Asylum at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The company ran weekly pay-per-views at that venue until September 8, 2004.

Impact has run Nashville in recent years, including various venues after the return to touring in 2019, and then Skyway Studios from April 2020 through June 2021. Impact was forced to set up their home base at Skyway Studios in Nashville during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most shows being held behind closed doors with no fans in attendance.

Impact will return to pay-per-view this Saturday for Rebellion 2022, which will air live from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. You can click here for the current card.

There’s no word yet on plans for Slammiversary, but we will keep you updated as an official announcement is expected soon.

