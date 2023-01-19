Impact Wrestling is scheduled to pay tribute to the late Jay Briscoe during tonight’s Impact on AXS episode, according to PWInsider. Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday following a fatal car accident. You can click here for the latest on his passing, you can click here for numerous tributes from wrestlers and promotions, and you can click here for spoiler results from the AEW/ROH Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event that was taped on Wednesday night.

Tonight’s post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact will open up with new Knockouts World Champion Mickie James addressing the fans from the ring.

Tonight’s Impact will be headlined by Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in the first-ever Impact Pit Fight. The no-ropes bout must be won by knockout or submission.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from Hard To Kill, build to Sacrifice

* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise in her Impact debut

* Tommy Dreamer sits down with Busted Open co-host Dave LaGreca to discuss what happened at Hard To Kill in the Full Metal Mayhem match between Bully Ray and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

Tonight’s “Before The Impact” episode will feature tag team action with The Design’s Kon and Angels taking on Delirious and Yuya Uemura. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Facebook, YouTube and Impact Plus.

