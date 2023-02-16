Impact Wrestling is set to pay tribute to TNA co-founder Jerry Jarrett on tonight’s AXS TV episode, according to PWInsider. Jarrett passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday following a battle with cancer of the esophagus. Jarrett tributes opened this week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite episodes as well.

Tonight’s Impact episode will open up with Chris Bey vs. Kushida. The following has also been announced for tonight’s episode:

* Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

* Eddie Edwards vs. Heath in a qualifier for the #1 Contender Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender, winner will join PCO and Brian Myers, plus winner of Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

* Rhino vs. Steve Maclin in a qualifier for the #1 Contender Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender, winner will join PCO and Brian Myers, plus winner of Eddie Edwards vs. Heath

* Alisha Edwards vs. Masha Slamovich

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Steph De Lander vs. Deonna Purrazzo. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

