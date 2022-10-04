Impact Wrestling recently issued a press release to local media in his hometown of Albany, NY to tout the Bound For Glory debut of Bobby Fish.

As noted, Fish made a surprise appearance at Impact’s Victory Road event on September 23, which came three weeks after his AEW contract expired. Fish came to the ring for a promo and commented on how he’s surprised to be a lightning rod of controversy as of late. He said he was just a guy who did his job well, but now after 20 years, he did not come to Impact for the bullshit. He also issued a warning to the locker room but was interrupted by Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera. Fish ended taking them both out to end the segment.

It was later reported that Fish has not signed with the company, but he is scheduled to work Bound For Glory in Albany, and the TV tapings the next night, and it’s “certainly possible” he will work additional dates for the company.

Fish was recently announced for the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at the pay-per-view. You can click here for the current Bound For Glory card.

As seen below, Impact confirmed in their press release to local media that Fish will also be in action at the TV tapings held the night after Bound For Glory. The full release can be read here:



Bobby Fish, a 1994 graduate of Colonie Central High School, returns to Albany on Friday night, October 7 for the first of back-to-back IMPACT Wrestling shows held at the Albany Armory.



Fish will participate in the BOUND FOR GLORY extravaganza on Friday night, the showcase event of the year for IMPACT Wrestling, headlined by the main event of Josh Alexander defending the IMPACT World Championship against 2-time former World Champion Eddie Edwards.



Fish also will be in-action on Saturday night during the BFG Fallout Show.



Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. EST.



Fish was a 3-year varsity football player (linebacker) for the Raiders and a 2-year lacrosse player. He also was the MVP of the football team during his senior season and was football teammates with Mike Kwarta, owner of the Albany Empire, the back-to-back National Arena League (NAL) Champions.



IMPACT Wrestling and the Albany Empire are holding a fan-focused event Saturday night, October 8, before the wrestling starts at the Albany Armory. Fans can meet Brandon Sesay, the Empire captain, along with the Championship Trophy that the team won as the NAL Champions in 2021 and 2022. In addition, Empire mascots Jack and Mac will be at the IMPACT show.



Fans can get their photo taken ringside with Sesay, the NAL Championship Trophy and the mascots pre-show, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.



Fish was born and raised in Albany; his dad was a local firefighter and his mom was a nurse. He has been wrestling professionally for 20 years.



IMPACT Wrestling Shows In Albany



This is the 18th BOUND FOR GLORY extravaganza, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view. On Saturday, October 8, the BOUND FOR GLORY FALLOUT Show will be held as the company’s television trucks will capture all the in-ring action for an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV). IMPACT’s shows in Albany on October 7-8 mark the first IMPACT shows in the Capital-Saratoga Region in 10 years.



IMPACT Tickets in Albany



Friday, October 7: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005D0FE0994F55



Saturday, October 8: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005D0FE2B851B6



Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.