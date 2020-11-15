IMPACT Turning Point 2020 Results

November 14, 2020

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards applies a wrist lock. Daivari kicks Edwards in the gut. Daivari applies a side headlock. Daivari with a side headlock takeover. Edwards answers with the headscissors escape. Edwards with a Deep Arm-Drag. Edwards applies an arm-bar. Daivari backs Edwards into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Daivari with a forearm smash. Daivari slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari applies a side headlock. Edwards whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Daivari grabs a side headlock. Edwards whips Daivari across the ring. Edwards drops down on the canvas. Edwards with a Hip Toss. Edwards with a deep arm-drag. Edwards applies another arm-bar. Daivari backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Daivari with clubbing shoulder blocks. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Edwards with a Flying Forearm Smash. Edwards with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Daivari decks Edwards with a JawBreaker. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Daivari whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Daivari. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards follows that with a Flying Forearm Smash. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Daivari sends Edwards shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Daivari slams the left hand of Edwards on the steel ring steps. Daivari wraps the left shoulder of Edwards around the steel barricade. Daivari kicks the barricade for good measure. Daivari rolls Edwards back into the ring. Daivari with the cover for a one count. Daivari stomps on Edwards back. Daivari punches Edwards in the back. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari applies an arm-bar. Edwards with an arm-drag takeover. Daivari scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Daivari repeatedly drives Edwards shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari is choking Edwards with his boot. Daivari hooks the outside leg for a two count. Daivari goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Edwards blocks it. Daivari with forearm shivers. Edwards responds with a Vertical Suplex. Daivari drops Edwards with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Daivari continues to choke Edwards with his boot. The referee admonishes Daivari. Daivari dumps Edwards out of the ring. Daivari repeatedly sends Edwards shoulder first into the ring post. Daivari rolls Edwards back into the ring. Daivari with the lateral press for a two count.

Daivari applies a double wrist lock. Daivari with clubbing knee drops for a one count. Daivari goes back to the double wrist lock. Daivari punches Edwards in the back. Daivari slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari unloads two knife edge chops. Daivari with the irish whip. Edwards clotheslines Daivari. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Edwards is lighting up Daivari’s chest. Edwards with the irish whip. Daivari decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner for a two count. Daivari drives Edwards back first into the turnbuckles. Daivari with clubbing shoulder blocks. Edwards kicks Daivari in the face. Daivari goes for The SuperPlex, but Edwards blocks it. Edwards HeadButts Daivari. Edwards gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Daivari with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Daivari toys around with Edwards. Edwards with forearm shivers. Daivari kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Daivari avoids The Boston Knee Party. The referee catches Daivari using the middle rope for leverage. Daivari argues with the referee. Edwards plants Daivari with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Second Match: Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace w/Kaleb Konley vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

Tenille Dashwood and Rosemary will start things off. Rosemary hijacks Dashwood’s photoshoot. Rosemary backs Dashwood into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Dashwood avoids the double team opportunity. Dashwood tags in Grace. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace applies a side headlock. Grace with a side headlock takeover. Valkyrie decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie applies a wrist lock. Grace escapes the hold. Grace ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Grace drops Valkyrie with two shoulder tackles. Grace with The Senton Splash for a two count. Grace grabs a side headlock. Dashwood is doing a stretch routine on the ring apron.

Valkyrie with elbows into the midsection of Grace. Valkyrie punches Grace in the back. Valkyrie reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Valkyrie with a Running European Uppercut. Valkyrie with a RoundHouse Kick. Valkyrie with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Grace. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Rosemary with a running forearm smash. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary applies The Muta Lock. Rosemary with the irish whip. Grace with two back elbow smashes. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Valkyrie stops Grace in her tracks. Big Boot/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Grace denies The Road To Valhalla. Grace with clubbing lariats. Grace with a back hand. Dashwood made the blind tag. Grace with The SpineBuster. The referee tells Grace to get out of the ring. Dashwood hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Dashwood slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood kicks Valkyrie in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood with The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood gives Valkyrie a noogie. Dashwood applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Valkyrie with elbows into the midsection of Dashwood. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Valkyrie clotheslines Dashwood. Dashwood drags Valkyrie to the corner. Dashwood tags in Grace. Grace with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Grace slaps Valkyrie in the chest. Valkyrie side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace kicks Valkyrie in the face. Grace dives over Valkyrie. Valkyrie Spears Grace. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Dashwood hops off the apron. Rosemary Spears Grace. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary with a forearm smash. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Rosemary. Rosemary decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Grace. Rosemary connects with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Third Match: Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

Myers wants Swoggle to lay down. Myers grabs the left ear of Swoggle. Myers asks Swoggle if he wants to be a wrestler. Swoggle slaps Myers in the face. Swoggle ducks a clothesline from Myers. Swoggle with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Swoggle with a Running Hip Attack. Swoggle lands The Suicide Dive. Swoggle slams Myers head on the steel ring steps. Myers sweeps out the legs of Swoggle. Myers repeatedly slams Swoggle’s head on the ring apron. Swoggle gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Myers repeatedly stomps on Swoggle’s back. Myers talks smack to Swoggle. Myers slams Swoggle’s head on the canvas. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Myers with another leg sweep. Myers with three elbow drops. Myers toys around with Swoggle. Myers with a knee drop. Myers applies a chin lock on the bottom rope.

Myers continues to run his mouth. Swoggle unloads three knife edge chops. Swoggle rolls Myers over for a two count. Myers drops Swoggle with The Big Boot for a two count. Myers stands on Swoggle’s hair. Myers kicks Swoggle in the ribs. Myers is picking Swoggle apart. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Myers pulls Swoggle down to the mat. Myers says that he’s going to end Swoggle’s career. Swoggle slaps Myers in the face. Swoggle with The Release German Suplex. Swoggle is displaying his fighting spirit. Swoggle hits The Cutter. Swoggle ascends to the top turnbuckle. Swoggle HeadButts Myers. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers pie faces Swoggle. Swoggle bites the left knee of Myers. Swoggle sends Myers crashing into the canvas. Swoggle lands The Tadpole Splash for a two count. Myers slams Swoggle’s head on the middle rope. Myers plants Swoggle with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Crazzy Steve storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. XXXL

