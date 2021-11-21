IMPACT Turning Point Results 11/20/21

First Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin with an arm-drag takeover. Austin kicks Sabin in the gut. Austin bodyslams Sabin. Austin flexes his muscles. Austin taunts Sabin. Sabin applies a side headlock. Sabin transitions into a hammerlock. Austin decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with an arm-drag. Sabin bodyslams Austin. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Austin. Sabin with another bodyslam. Sabin clotheslines Austin over the top rope. Austin regroups on the outside. Fulton pulls Austin out of harms way. Sabin blasts Austin with The Punt from the ring apron. Sabin unloads three knife edge chops. Sabin rolls Austin back into the ring. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin applies a rear chin lock. Sabin slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sabin is choking Austin with his boot. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin with a back elbow smash. Austin with a SpringBoard Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Austin follows that with a knee drop. Austin with clubbing crossfaces. Austin drops his knee on the back of Sabin’s neck. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex. Austin with a Leg Drop for a two count.

Austin whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin slips over Sabin’s back. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Austin is putting the boots to Sabin. Austin grabs the left shoulder of Sabin. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Austin is choking Sabin with his boot. The referee admonishes Austin. Austin with a Mid-Kick. Austin whips Sabin into the turnbuckles. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Austin puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Sabin denies The FrankenSteiner. Sabin drops Austin with The Tornado DDT. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Austin. Sabin with a Straight Jacket German Suplex.

Sabin hits The Dominator for a two count. Austin denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin with The La Magistral for a two count. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin follows that with a low enzuigiri. Spinning Back Kick Exchange. Double Enzuigiri. Austin blocks a boot from Sabin. Austin side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Sabin avoids The SpringBoard Corkscrew Kick. Austin with The Windmill Kick. Austin with a Front Chancery Slam. Austin follows that with a Modified Heat Seeker for a two count. Austin catches Sabin in mid-air. Austin dumps Sabin back first on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin with The SpringBoard Famouser for a two count. Austin drags Sabin to the corner. Sabin has Austin perched on the top turnbuckle. Sabin with The SuperPlex for a two count. Sabin gets distracted by Fulton. Sabin gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Sabin denies The SuperPlex. Sabin gets Austin tied up in the tree of woe. Sabin with a Hesitation Dropkick. Sabin wipes out Fulton with The Slingshot Pescado. Fulton throws a shirt into the ring. Fulton drives Sabin face first into the ropes. Austin puts on the “I Beat Chris Sabin” t-shirt. Austin goes for The Fold, but Sabin counters with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Second Match: Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design w/Cody Deaner

Rhino and Joe Doering will start things off. Doering kicks Rhino in the gut. Doering with an elbow smash. Haymaker Exchange. Rhino side steps Doering into the turnbuckles. Rhino with clubbing blows to Doering’s back. Rhino with clubbing headbutts. Rhino applies a wrist lock. Rhino hammers down on the left shoulder of Doering. Rhino tags in Heath. Heath with a flying axe handle strike. Heath applies a wrist lock. Doering backs Heath into the turnbuckles. Young tags himself in. Young stomps on Heath’s chest. Wrist Lock Exchange. Young breaks the grips. Young tags in Doering. Heath repeatedly stomps on Doering’s chest. Heath is choking Doering with his boot. Doering launches Heath across the ring. Heath side steps Doering into the turnbuckles. Heath unloads a flurry of right jabs. Heath with two flying forearm smashes. Deaner trips Heath from the outside. The referee has ejected Deaner from the ringside area. Doering with a running clothesline. Doering tags in Young.

Doering stomps on the midsection of Heath. Doering brings Heath to the middle rope. Double Boot. Young repeatedly stomps on Heath’s chest. Young stomps on Heath’s face. Young is choking Heath with his boot. Young slams Heath’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young tags in Doering. Doering kicks Heath in the gut. Heath is displaying his fighting spirit. Doering rocks Heath with a forearm smash. Doering with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Doering applies a front face lock. Doering tags in Young. Doering with a Side Walk Slam. Young lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Young slams Heath’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young with a straight right hand. Heath avoids The Corner Dropkick. Young stops Heath in his tracks.

Young with another elbow drop. Young stares at Rhino. Young stomps on Heath’s chest. Young with a straight right hand. Young tags in Doering. Doering bodyslams Heath. Doering with a Rebound Elbow Drop for a two count. Heath attacks the midsection of Doering. Doering punches Heath in the back. Doering bodyslams Heath. Heath avoids The Rebound Elbow Drop. Doering tags in Young. Heath uses his feet to create separation. Young inadvertently knocks Doering off the ring apron. Heath tags in Rhino. Young is playing mind games with Rhino. Rhino with two clotheslines. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino whips Young across the ring. Rhino with a Back Body Drop. Rhino with a Mini GORE. Young hammers down on the back of Rhino’s neck. Rhino with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Heath tees off on Doering. Doering sends Heath shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino with a Mini GORE to Doering. Young attacks Rhino with the mask behind the referee’s back to pickup the victory.

Winner: Violent By Design via Pinfall

Third Match: Rich Swann w/Willie Mack vs. VSK w/Zicky Dice

