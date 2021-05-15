IMPACT Under Siege 2021 Results

May 14, 2021

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus w/The Decay

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus shoves Myers into the canvas. Myers complains about Taurus pulling his hair. Strong lockup. Taurus continues to outpower Myers. Myers gets distracted by Rosemary. Taurus applies a side headlock. Myers whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus slips over Myers back. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Myers. Taurus with a PumpHandle BackBreaker for a two count. Myers regroups in the corner. Myers drop steps into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taurus with a wrist lock takedown for a two count. Myers exits the ring. Myers sucker punches Crazzy Steve. Myers shoves Taurus into the steel barricade. Myers repeatedly stomps on Taurus chest. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers kicks Taurus in the face. Myers is choking Taurus with his boot. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Taurus with elbows into the midsection of Myers. Myers sweeps out the legs of Taurus.

Myers uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Myers with three knee drops for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Taurus back. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers pulls Taurus down to the mat. Myers continues to stomp on Taurus chest. Myers toys around with Taurus. Myers punches Taurus in the back. Myers grabs a rear chin lock. Myers is mauling Taurus in the corner. Myers with the irish whip. Taurus drops Myers with a Twisting Crossbody Block. Taurus kicks Myers in the face. Taurus hits The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Taurus. Taurus with The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers follows that with The FlatLiner for a two count. Taurus has Myers perched on the top turnbuckle. Myers and Taurus are trading back and forth shots. Myers rakes the eyes of Taurus. Myers plants Taurus with The Roster Cut to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Second Match: Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Kimber Lee & Susan Yung

Taylor Wilde and Susan Yung will start things off. Test Of Strength. Wilde has the leverage advantage for a two count. Yung runs into the ropes. Wilde drops Yung with a Tiger Feint Kick. Yung tags in Lee. Wilde dodges The Pump Kick. Wilde applies a side headlock. Dashwood made a blind tag. Lee whips Wilde across the ring. Lee goes for a bodyslam, but Dashwood gets in the way. Wilde and Dashwood brings the fight to Lee and Yung. German Suplex/Butterfly Suplex Combination. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille. Wilde with a double foot stomp to Lee. Wilde launches Dashwood over the top rope. Dashwood with a forearm smash. Dashwood with a Draping NeckBreaker. Yung pulls Dashwood off the ring apron. Yung rolls Dashwood back into the ring. Lee kicks the left shoulder of Dashwood. Lee with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count.

Lee tags in Yung. Yung with a gut punch. Yung tugs on Dashwood’s hair. Dashwood decks Yung with a JawBreaker. Dashwood tags in Wilde. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Yung. Wilde clotheslines Yung. Wilde dropkicks Yung. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Wilde kicks Yung in the chest. Wilde hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Yung side steps Wilde into the turnbuckles. Yung with heavy bodyshots. Yung puts Wilde on the top turnbuckle. Wilde denies The SuperPlex. Yung whips Dashwood into Wilde. Lee with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Yung connects with The SuperPlex for a two count. The referee caught Yung using the middle rope for leverage. Yung thought she won the match. Wilde with an inside cradle for a two count. The referee admonishes Lee. Konley clocks Yung with a Step Up Enzuigiri behind the referee’s back. Wilde plants Yung with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Third Match: TJ Perkins & Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. XXXL vs. Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Fulton with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Fulton starts brawling with Larry. Larry clotheslines Fulton. Larry tags in Romero. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Fulton with heavy bodyshots. Romero uppercuts Fulton. Romero with a straight right hand. Romero backs Fulton into the turnbuckles. Raju tags himself in. Raju attacks the ribs of Romero. Raju with a straight right hand. Romero answers with an open hand palm strike. Romero uppercuts Raju. Raju ducks a clothesline from Romero. Williams tags himself in. Williams goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Raju holds onto the ropes. Williams with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Raju. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams gets Raju tied up in the tree of woe. Williams thrust kicks the right knee of Raju. Williams tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. Perkins grabs Raju’s shoulders for added pressure. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice for a two count. Perkins applies a front face lock. Williams tags himself in.

Williams kicks Raju in the gut. Williams whips Raju across the ring. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Raju denies The BrainBuster. Raju with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju with a SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Raju stomps on the midsection of Williams. Raju tags in Shera. Shera kicks Williams in the gut. Shera bodyslams Williams. Shera sends Williams face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Shera tags in Raju. Raju kicks Williams in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Raju applies The Sleeper Hold. Williams grabs a side headlock. Williams drops Raju with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Williams tags in Perkins. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a Springboard Forearm Smash. Perkins knocks Shera off the ring apron. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins rams his boot across Raju’s face. Shera clotheslines Perkins behind the referee’s back. Raju stomps on Perkins back. Raju tags in Shera. Raju with a gut punch. Shera slams Perkins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shera clotheslines Perkins. Shera kicks Perkins in the gut. Shera tags in Raju. Raju scores another gut punch. Raju is picking Perkins apart. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange.

Austin made a blind tag. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Austin with a Leg Drop. Austin stomps on the left knee of Perkins. Austin applies a side headlock. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton sends Perkins face first into Austin’s knees. Fulton drops Perkins with The Big Boot for a two count. Fulton whips Perkins into the turnbuckles. Fulton is choking Perkins with his boot. Fulton tags in Austin. Side Walk Slam/SpringBoard Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Austin with a knee drop. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin repeatedly kicks Perkins in the face. Perkins is displaying his fighting spirit. Austin with a Vertical Suplex. Austin stomps on Perkins face. Austin drives his knee into Perkins back. Austin applies the bow and arrow stretch. Perkins with a Mule Kick. Perkins kicks Austin in the chest. Perkins with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Perkins kicks Austin in the face. Perkins dropkicks Fulton off the apron. Perkins dives over Austin. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Perkins tags in Williams.

Williams with a shoulder block. Williams with a Slingshot CodeBreaker. Williams follows that with two clotheslines. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep for a two count. Austin hammers down on the back of Williams neck. Williams whips Austin across the ring. Williams with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Fulton denies The Canadian Destroyer. Larry tags himself in. Larry levels Fulton with The Body Avalanche. Romero clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Body Drop. Larry drives his knee into Williams back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Shera drops Larry with The Big Boot. Romero with an open hand palm strike. Austin with Two Spinning Heel Kicks. Perkins blocks a boot from Austin. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick.

Perkins rams his boot across Austin’s face. Perkins with The Face Wash. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins prepares for The Mamba Splash. Raju tags himself in. Raju knocks Perkins off the top turnbuckle. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju connects with The Twisting DDT for a two count. Raju knocks Larry off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Austin side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Austin dropkicks Shera. Austin rolls Raju over for a two count. Larry tags himself in. Raju with a Running Knee Strike. Larry blocks a pair of punches from Raju. Larry HeadButts Raju. XXXL Sandwich. Double Irish Whip. XXXL with their Pendulum BackBreaker/Running Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Fulton with an Inside Out Lariat. Fulton nails Larry with The End Of Days. Austin plants Larry with The Assisted Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton via Pinfall

Fourth Match: William Morrisey vs. Willie Mack

Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack is throwing haymakers at Morrisey. Mack transitions into a corner mount. Morrisey shoves Mack. Morrisey drops Mack with a shoulder tackle. Mack ducks a clothesline from Morrisey. Mack with a chop/forearm combination. Mack with a running forearm smash. Morrisey regroups on the outside. Mack continues to dish out running forearm smashes. Haymaker Exchange. Morrisey crawls back into the ring. Mack kicks Morrisey in the gut. Mack HeadButts Morrisey. Mack with a forearm smash. Morrisey reverses out of the irish whip from Mack. Morrisey drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Morrisey kicks Mack out of the ring. Morrisey punches Mack in the back. Morrisey with clubbing haymakers to the temple. Morrisey kicks Mack in the chest. Morrisey drives Mack back first into the steel ring post. Morrisey transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Mack is displaying his fighting spirit. Morrisey answers with a knee lift. Morrisey resets the referee’s ten count. Morrisey uses the steel barricade as a weapon. Morrisey rolls Mack back into the ring. Morrisey’s stomps on Mack’s chest. Morrisey applies a rear chin lock. Mack with elbows into the midsection of Morrisey. Morrisey scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Morrisey with a straight right hand. Morrisey starts choking Mack with his boot. Toe Kick Exchange. Morrisey with two elbow drops for a two count. Morrisey goes back to the rear chin lock. Mack gets back to a vertical base. Morrisey with a short-arm clothesline. Morrisey delivers two elbow drops across the back of Mack’s neck. Morrisey applies a nerve hold. Morrisey continues to choke Mack with his boot. Morrisey uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Morrisey drops Mack with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Morrisey applies a rear chin lock. Mack decks Morrisey with a JawBreaker. Mack avoids The Stinger Splash. Mack with three running lariats. Mack talks smack to Morrisey. Mack delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Mack with a Stinger Splash. Mack with a flying haymaker. Mack is fired up. Mack with a flying clothesline for a one count. Mack ducks under two clotheslines from Morrisey. Mack goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Morrisey counters with The East River Crossing. Morrisey connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory. After the match, Morrisey starts raining down haymakers. Morrisey grabs a steel chair. Rich Swann storms into the ring to make the save. Swann with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Swann is throwing haymakers at Morrisey. Swann sends Morrisey tumbling to the floor.

Winner: William Morrisey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Fire and Flava attacks Grace and Ellering before the bell rings. Irish Whip Party. Stereo Elbow Knockdowns. Grace sends Hogan to the corner. Ellering with The STO. Ellering with a Twisting Leg Drop. Steelz knocks Grace off the ring apron. Ellering shoves Hogan into Steelz. Ellering with an inside cradle for a two count. Ellering dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Misfired Clotheslines. Ellering hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering applies a front face lock. Grace tags herself in. Grace with Three GutWrench Suplex’s for a two count. Grace rocks Hogan with a forearm smash. Grace with clubbing corner clotheslines. Grace tags in Ellering. Ellering unloads two knife edge chops. Ellering sends Hogan face first into the canvas. Ellering with a sliding dropkick. Ellering with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Ellering goes for a Bodyslam, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Hogan tags in Steelz.

Steelz punches Ellering. Hogan drops Ellering with a NeckBreaker. Steelz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Ellering’s back. Steelz puts her leg on the back of Ellering’s neck. Steelz is lighting up Ellering’s chest. Steelz with a double hand chop. Steelz talks smack to Ellering. Steelz uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee is trying to get Grace out of the ring. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Ellering’s chest. Steelz goes into the lateral press for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Steelz pulls Ellering down to the mat. Steelz applies a front face lock. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Hogan kicks Ellering in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Ellering with heavy bodyshots. Hogan punches Ellering in the back. Hogan slams Ellering’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan tags in Steelz. NeckBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count.

Steelz starts feeling herself. Ellering with forearm shivers. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Ellering with The Cutter. Steelz stops Ellering in her tracks. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Ellering’s chest. Steelz sends Ellering face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a running european uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Ellering. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with a cheap shot to Grace. Hogan with a Wrap Around Sliding Boot. Grace is not doing her partner any favors by continuing to run into the ring. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hogan drives her knee into Ellering’s back. Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Hogan punches Ellering in the back. Ellering dodges The SuperKick. Ellering clotheslines Hogan. Grace and Steelz are tagged in. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Grace clotheslines Steelz. Grace with two bodyslams.

Grace hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Grace whips Steelz into the turnbuckles. The referee argues with Hogan. Ellering with a Leaping Hip Attack. Assisted Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Assisted Senton Splash for a one count. Steelz shoves Ellering into Grace. Steelz connects with The CodeBreaker. Grace responds with The SpineBuster. Hogan drops Grace with The DDT. Ellering with a Modified SlingBlade to Hogan. Grace dodges The Pump Kick. Grace decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Steelz with a Pump Kick. Grace clotheslines Steelz. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace with a sliding back elbow smash. Hogan runs interference. Ellering pulls Hogan off the apron. Forearm Exchange. Hogan hits The Slice Bread #2 on the floor. Grace kicks Steelz in the face. Grace with a running palm strike. Grace and Steelz are trading back and forth shots. Steelz HeadButts Grace. Steelz plants Grace with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. El Phantasmo For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Phantasmo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Alexander avoids the ankle pick. Alexander applies a front face lock. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Test Of Strength. Phantasmo drop steps into a side headlock. Alexander sends Phantasmo to the corner. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Phantasmo with a single leg takedown. Phantasmo goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Alexander falls on top of him for a one count. Phantasmo regroups in the corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander applies a side headlock. Phantasmo whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Alexander. Phantasmo with a high knee strike. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander with a forearm smash. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Alexander Powerslams Phantasmo for a one count. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander with the irish whip. Alexander follows that with a Back Body Drop. Phantasmo denies The Divine Intervention.

Alexander runs after Phantasmo. Alexander attacks the midsection of Phantasmo. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Alexander drives his knee into Phantasmo’s back. Alexander punches Phantasmo in the back. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Alexander. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Alexander. Phantasmo slaps Alexander in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Hurricanrana for a two count. Phantasmo is choking Alexander with his knee. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Foot Stomp Exchange. Phantasmo gets Alexander tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Alexander. Nether Region Attack. Alexander with a Desperation German Suplex. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Phantasmo rolls Alexander back into the ring. Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into the right hand of Alexander. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo slaps Alexander in the face. Phantasmo struts on the top rope. Alexander hits The Rolling Senton.

Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander punches Phantasmo in the back. Alexander levels Phantasmo with a Body Avalanche. Phantasmo dives over Alexander. Alexander decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Alexander drops Phantasmo with The Big Boot for a two count. Alexander stomps on Phantasmo’s fingers. Phantasmo with an inside cradle for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Alexander negates The Sudden Death. Phantasmo connects with The UFO for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The Sudden Death, but Alexander counters with a BackBreaker. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Phantasmo sends Alexander face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo rolls Alexander with a hand full of tights for a two count. Phantasmo toys around with Alexander. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo has Alexander perched on the top turnbuckle. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with a Top Rope Hurricanrana. Phantasmo follows that with The Flying Splash for a two count. Alexander denies The CR II. Rollup Exchange. Alexander with a double leg takedown. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander with a PowerBomb BackBreaker. Alexander makes Phantasmo tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Submission

Seventh Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

